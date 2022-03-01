GARLAND -- It might have been the longest 1.8 seconds of McKinney head boys basketball coach Wes Watson's career. But the wait was worth it.
As the front end of a McKinney one-and-one bounced off the rim, the ball was swatted out to junior Jacovey Campbell in the backcourt as that final second-and-change shaved off the game clock at the Curtis Culwell Center.
Then, the celebrations began.
McKinney 54, Richardson 52.
The Lions scored one of the signature wins in program history on Tuesday, edging the state and national No. 1-ranked Eagles on a put-back by senior Alex Anamekwe in the closing seconds, penning a thrilling finish to a back-and-forth regional quarterfinal between two teams whose paths seemed destined to cross at some juncture of the postseason.
ALEX ANAMEKWE!!! MCKINNEY TAKES A 54-52 LEAD WITH 1.3 SECONDS LEFT!! Timeout Richardson. pic.twitter.com/5Borx5hdbB— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 2, 2022
"I don't know that it's 100% sunk in yet," Watson said. "They're an unbelievable team and everybody knows that. They've got two incredible players and they're incredibly well-coached. It's an incredible program and we have the utmost respect for them, so to go out and win a game like this, in an atmosphere like this, it's huge for our program and huge for our community."
Bound for the regional semifinals for the first time since 2015, McKinney weathered a 10-point first-half deficit and found itself either tied or in front over the final six minutes of the contest.
The Lions led by as many as four points during the fourth quarter at 50-46, but Richardson had plenty of ammunition left. Rylan Griffen, who led all scorers with 25 points, sank two 3-pointers in the final 2:15 of the contest, including one with one minute remaining to knot the count at 52-52.
The Lions put those final 60 seconds in their hands -- Campbell ran roughly 50 seconds off the game clock before dumping the ball off to junior Ja'Kobe Walter with 10 ticks remaining. Walter's bid at a go-ahead bucket was stifled by Richardson phenom Cason Wallace, who blocked a mid-range jumper. But as both Walter and Wallace reached out to bat the ball, it careened right into the crosshairs of Anamekwe under the basket, scoring on a put-back with two seconds remaining for a 54-52 lead that sent half of the Culwell Center into a frenzy.
"I shot the layup and at first I didn't see it. But it got really loud, so I knew I made it," Anamekwe said.
"It was an incredible play ... there's not a more deserving dude on the planet than Alex Anamekwe to hit a big bucket like that," Watson added.
Those final seconds may as well have taken an eternity to lapse. Following a timeout, Richardson had an inbounds heave intercepted by Walter with 1.8 remaining. After a lengthy conference between the officials, McKinney looked to inbound the ball near midcourt, but senior Devin Vincent was fouled. Following another timeout, Vincent missed the front end of a one-and-one, the ball was deflected to Campbell, and the Lions could exhale.
"We were probably overthinking the whole ordeal," Watson said. "There are some things we would normally do in that situation to get the ball in, but we were at 1.8 ... all you have to do is get it in and we should be good. We had some fouls to give too, so we could afford to be a bit more aggressive."
FINAL: McKinney 54, Richardson 52Number One goes down!! Major upset in the regional quarterfinals as @MHSLionsHoops ousts Richardson thanks to a put-back by Alex Anamekwe in the game's closing seconds. What. A. Game!!! pic.twitter.com/SyDugqDemo— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 2, 2022
The Lions' fourth-quarter rally materialized despite a second-quarter surge by Richardson, which strung together a 16-2 run to build a 32-22 lead. Griffen and Wallace, who scored 20 points of his own, spearheaded the onslaught before Anamekwe keyed a late rally to pull the Lions within 32-29 at halftime.
"It was definitely tough and we knew that going in," Anamekwe said. "But it's going to be like this every round from here on out, just grinding it out and having it come down to one possession like this."
Anamekwe was one of several Lions who stepped up while Walter battled both foul trouble and a staunch Richardson defense on his way to an eight-point night. The Lions' leading scorer picked up his fourth foul with 3:30 remaining in the third quarter, but McKinney held firm and trailed just 41-40 heading into the fourth.
Senior Jackson Steele helped steady the tide with nine points off the bench, including six in the second half, and senior Thatcher McClure set the tone with a scorching 13-point first quarter on his way to a team-high 15 for the game.
"We had enough confidence in those other guys to weather the storm until we could get [Walter] back in," Watson said. "He was fresh when he got back in and did some unbelievable things on defense. He's a superstar and was willing to take a little bit of a backseat tonight, seeing some of the things we had going. He's the consummate team player. He's about winning."
And as a result, the Lions will continue their march through a daunting Region I-6A bracket and into the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth on Friday for the regional semifinals. McKinney draws No. 18-ranked North Crowley at 6 p.m.
"We've been wanting to do something special in McKinney for a long time," Watson said. "There are a lot of old-timers who really invested in this and that means a lot to us, to be able to take this thing further and hopefully cut them down at the end. This was a huge step, but at this point in the playoffs anyone is capable of being beat."
End 1Q: McKinney 18, Richardson 16OK, Thatcher McClure! The McKinney wing has 13 pts in the 1st quarter, including this dunk in transition, to stake the Lions to an early lead. McClure killing the Eagles from the corners with 3 triples already. pic.twitter.com/3SH710tGIB— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 2, 2022
