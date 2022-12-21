Jaidyn Gunter

McKinney freshman Jaidyn Gunter, left, scored a game-high 25 points on Tuesday to help the Lionettes rally past No. 7-ranked Denton Braswell for a 49-47 victory.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

It always helps to have a backup plan. And although the McKinney girls basketball team had moments where it was able to make things tough on defending District 5-6A champion Denton Braswell in the first half, the Lady Bengals' ball movement, size and activity on the glass were enough to build a 31-19 lead by halftime.

So, the Lionettes opted for a change in defensive scheme. Doing so helped spur the team's biggest win of the season, erasing that aforementioned 12-point deficit and toughing out a 49-47 victory to upend the state's No. 7-ranked team in Class 6A, per the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

