It always helps to have a backup plan. And although the McKinney girls basketball team had moments where it was able to make things tough on defending District 5-6A champion Denton Braswell in the first half, the Lady Bengals' ball movement, size and activity on the glass were enough to build a 31-19 lead by halftime.
So, the Lionettes opted for a change in defensive scheme. Doing so helped spur the team's biggest win of the season, erasing that aforementioned 12-point deficit and toughing out a 49-47 victory to upend the state's No. 7-ranked team in Class 6A, per the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
"At halftime, we talked about how we felt our best defense against their bigs was our man," said Deb Harris, McKinney head coach. "We felt like they were getting too many offensive rebounds against our zone and we were going to have to gut-check if we were planning to go man the entire second half."
It was a change the Lionettes had the personnel to execute, despite the presence of Braswell's twin towers of Torie Sevier and Yves Cox. For as problematic a matchup as those two are for 5-6A, Harris challenged her frontcourt of junior Sam Tillson and senior Dasheon Wilson with those individual assignments.
The Lionettes responded, holding Braswell to just 16 points in the second half — with only five of those points coming in the fourth quarter. For as imposing as Sevier and Cox were through two quarters, accounting for 18 of the Lady Bengals' 31 first-half points, McKinney limited that duo to just four points in the second half.
"They were phenomenal. They gut-checked it," Harris said of Tillson and Wilson. "We talked about getting them as far away from the basket as we could and then making sure that we weren't going under screens on (Kennedy Evans). We just felt like our kids executed the gameplan almost perfectly."
McKinney's defense was vital in shifting the tide of Tuesday's 5-6A matchup. And the Lionettes got a welcome lift from freshman Jaidyn Gunter to help nudge them over the top.
Gunter was aggressive from the onset on Tuesday and that persistence paid off with 17 of her game-high 25 points coming in the second half. She blitzed Braswell with a personal 8-0 run early in the fourth quarter to trim McKinney's deficit to 44-43 with 4:25 to play. She later tied the game with a pull-up jumper and then gave the Lionettes their first lead of the contest, 47-45, on a floater converted with 1:45 to go.
"She has such an ability to handle the basketball under high pressure. It was huge for us," Harris said.
Cox pulled the Lady Bengals even with 1:20 to go on a put-back, but McKinney's defense held serve the rest of the way. The Lionettes went back in front at 49-47 with 1:04 remaining on a pair of free throws from Wilson and stifled multiple attempts at a tying or go-ahead basket from Braswell to secure the victory.
Tillson added eight points and 11 rebounds, while senior Adaugo Okpala poured in seven points for the Lionettes. Cox's 12 points were the high mark for Braswell.
The win snapped a 14-game district winning streak by the Lady Bengals, who ran the table at 12-0 last season to capture the 5-6A championship. Braswell and McKinney both sit at 2-1 in district play, trailing 3-0 Denton Guyer.
"Our coaching staff knows that this is a good team, but we've been on a bit of a roller-coaster," Harris said. "We're just trying to be consistent, and I think this for our kids is a huge confidence booster. It's one thing to say that they can compete with those girls, but for them to now see it like this is huge going forward."
Lions get hot early in district-opening rout
Although its personnel has changed quite a bit, the McKinney boys were well-versed on how to approach Braswell's zone defense prior to Tuesday's district opener. Lions head coach Wes Watson said that between both meetings with the Bengals last season, he estimated his team attempted a total of 80 3-pointers against that scheme.
As it turns out, this year's McKinney team has quite a few capable zone-busters on the perimeter. The Lions totaled 13 makes from beyond the arc on Tuesday, which set the tone for a 65-35 blowout of the visiting Bengals and a 1-0 start to the team's district title defense.
"I was really proud of our guys. They did a really good job of following the scouting report, valuing the ball offensively and getting us into some good shots," Watson said. "We can talk about all the little details of the game, but a lot of times the ball simply going into the basket is the big deal. We were fortunate it went in today like it did."
The Lions made six 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, a frame they led 21-8. The ball pinged around the perimeter until an open shot or driving lane materialized, and McKinney did its part to generate a wealth of open looks against the Braswell zone. Amplifying the firepower was that the Lions had five different players convert from deep in the opening quarter. In total, seven McKinney players hit at least one 3-ball on Tuesday.
"That's how we like to play. We don't want it to be too different from what we're doing against man-to-man. We want to space the floor and move the basketball," Watson said. "We want to attack gaps and draw those secondary defenders so we can knock down open shots. We try to keep it pretty simple and we did it better today than we've done all year."
Junior Quintel Wilson accounted for five of McKinney's long-range baskets en route to a game-high 16 points. Senior Isaac Layne added 10 points, including six in the third quarter to help stem an initial push by Braswell.
"I thought (Layne) was really big at the beginning of the third quarter. We missed our first couple shots and they were able to get it down to 16, and you don't want to see them cut into the lead too much," Watson said. "Isaac was able to get into the paint, hit a floater, get to the line and create for other guys. I thought that was big."
It's not all too dissimilar from how McKinney has approached this year, tasked with replacing the entire starting five from last season's Class 6A state championship game qualifier. The Lions have essentially promoted last year's junior varsity group, coupled with the addition of 6-foot-10 Eastern Washington commit Jackson Seale, who plied his craft with rival McKinney Boyd last season.
Tuesday's win improved the new-look Lions to 11-6 on the year leading up to next week's appearance in the prestigious Whataburger tournament in Mansfield. District play resumes Jan. 3 at Allen.
"Winning that first district game is always huge. It feels good getting that one right before taking that five-day break. Hopefully we can keep it together," Watson said.
