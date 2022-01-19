DENTON -- For all the problems posed by Guyer's pressure-packed defense on Tuesday, it took one timely press break for the McKinney girls basketball team to at last ward off the Lady Wildcats for good.
As Guyer's Kaylie Morgan sank two free throws to trim the deficit to 42-41, the Lady Wildcats immediately trapped McKinney sophomore Skylar Anamekwe upon receiving the inbounds pass. Guyer's press had contributed to myriad Lionette turnovers on the night, but Anamekwe didn't balk. She hurled a cross-court pass to junior Jillian Fox, who immediately slung it down court to sophomore Dasheon Wilson, sprinting behind the Lady Wildcats' defense.
Guyer attempted to recover but Wilson was too much, powering through for an and-one finish with 30 seconds to go that sent the McKinney bench into a frenzy. Wilson sank the ensuing free throw, and the Lionettes' defense smothered the Lady Wildcats the rest of the way for a 45-41 victory to open the second half of District 5-6A play.
"We're just trying to get better and better every time we step out on the floor," said Deb Harris, McKinney head coach. "I feel like when we're playing well that we can compete with anybody in our district. If it goes the other way, anyone in the district can beat us."
The Lionettes began the second leg of their district schedule the same way they did the first, scoring a season sweep of Guyer. But whereas McKinney managed to play with more of a cushion in its 49-40 win over the Lady Wildcats on Dec. 13, Tuesday required a fourth-quarter surge from the visitors after trailing for the majority of the first three frames.
McKinney outscored Guyer 16-10 over the final eight minutes, using a 9-0 run to open the quarter and build a 38-31 lead after an and-one finish in the paint by Anamekwe. That capped a 13-point outing by the sophomore forward, while fellow sophomore Sam Tillson came through with six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, including 4-of-4 on free throws late in the game.
"We told those two before the game that we felt like they were matchup problems for them," Harris said. "They're so long and athletic -- I know Sam was pretty frustrated about her rebounding at halftime -- but those kids just battle. I'm proud of all of them."
Guyer wasn't ready to bow out just yet, however.
The Lady Wildcats dialed up their ball pressure on defense, trapping the Lionettes and generating turnovers on consecutive possessions that led to fast-break layups for Mariah Watson and Hailey Mason to complete an 8-0 run and tie the game at 38-38.
Tillson responded with a layup on the other end to regain a lead that McKinney wouldn't relinquish. Even after Wilson's and-one staked the Lionettes to a four-point lead, their defense short-circuited Guyer into attempting only one shot over the final 30 seconds of the game -- unable to otherwise generate an open look.
"I think we've had some confidence. We're obviously playing without (junior) Adaugo (Okpala), which is a big factor, but I thought we had some young kids really step up and make plays," Harris said. "Defensively, I thought this was one of the best games that we had played all year."
The absence of Okpala, who watched on from the bench in street clothes, was felt as McKinney tried to navigate Guyer's manic full-court press. Without one of their primary ball-handlers on the floor, the Lionettes endured their hardships early into Tuesday's contest -- they committed seven turnovers in the first quarter alone and quickly trailed 6-0 as a result.
McKinney regrouped and imposed its will inside with Anamekwe and Tillson leading the way. Anamekwe beat the buzzer with baskets in the paint to close out both the first and second quarters en route to a 22-19 deficit at halftime.
It was a much-needed outcome for the Lionettes, who are looking to close the gap on Prosper and Little Elm for the final playoff spot in 5-6A. Those two exited Tuesday tied for third place at 4-3, one game ahead of fifth-place McKinney at 3-4.
The Lady Eagles and Lady Lobos got the better of the Lionettes during the first half of district play, and McKinney gets a chance to split with Prosper at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on its home floor.
