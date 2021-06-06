In January 2022, McKinney ISD will induct seven individuals and one team as the newest members of the MISD Athletic Hall of Honor.
On Thursday, the school district announced the eighth group of inductees into the Hall of Honor — a cast that includes Kevin James and Amy Justice (senior era); Aaliyah Miller, Bryan Driskell and Jena Joplin Weinstrock (modern era); Mike Justice (legends), Jimmie Lankford (coach) and McKinney North’s 2016 track and field team.
James graduated from McKinney in 1993 as the Lions’ all-time leading scorer on the basketball court. A McDonald’s All-American nominee, James’ playmaking shined as he went on to have a productive career in college as a point guard at UNLV — leading the Rebels in assists during the 1996-97 season.
One of two senior era selections, James is joined by Amy Justice, also a McKinney graduate. One of the top players during the Lionettes’ run of four consecutive undefeated district championship teams in girls basketball, Amy Justice helped lead McKinney to a state tournament berth in 1986 — the first in program history. She was also a three-year letter winner in track, as well as a letter winner in tennis and cross country.
The first of three modern era selections, Miller was dominant across four years running track and cross country at McKinney Boyd. She was won five individual state titles for the Lady Broncos’ track and field team, setting the state record in the 800-meter run (2:06.71) as a senior in 2016. She has found similar success in college at Baylor, earning indoor and outdoor All-American honors in the 4x400 relay and indoor and outdoor Big 12 championships in the 800, including a school record in the indoor event. Miller also represented Team USA in the 800 at the IAAF World Under-20 championships in 2016.
Driskell’s Hall of Honor induction comes following a decorated career on the gridiron. A 2013 graduate at Boyd, Driskell concluded his high school football career at the school district’s all-time career rushing leader and single-game scoring leader. Driskell was instrumental in the Broncos’ 2010 district championship and helped lead the program to three consecutive playoff appearances. In college, Driskell played for Air Force and is currently training as a pilot for the U.S. Air Force.
Weinstrock, a McKinney alum, built her Hall of Honor case as the first MISD student-athlete to win a state championship in the pool. She did as a diver for the Lions’ swim team, capturing a gold medal at state in 1996 by scoring a 453.45. A four-time champion at the district and regional levels all four years at McKinney, Weinstrock continued her career at LSU, where she advanced to the NCAA championships as a freshman and earned All-American honors.
Mike Justice, a legends selection and McKinney graduate, was a multi-sport sensation for the Lions — according to MISD, he was the football team’s leading rusher, the boys basketball team’s leading scorer, the baseball team’s top hitter and the track team’s fastest sprinter in the 100 dash. He played baseball collegiately for TCU.
Lankford, the Hall of Honor class’ coach selection, can still be found perusing the sidelines as the head girls soccer coach at Frisco Wakeland — a program that finished as state runner-up in Class 5A last season. Coaching at state is nothing new for Lankford, who captured three state championships during his days in McKinney. He guided North’s girls soccer team to a title in 2006 and won two more as head girls coach at Boyd in 2008 and 2011.
A team induction for North track and field’s 2016 squad rounds out the class. The Lady Bulldogs won the first of two consecutive 5A state championships that year, winning gold medals in 2016 in the 4x100 relay (Brooke Givens, Jania Martin, Elon’a Jones, Julia Madubuike), the 200 dash (Madubuike) and the 4x400 relay (Ashlyn Knox, Lasean Davis, Martin, Jones), plus silver in the 100 dash (Madubuike) and the 4x200 relay (Givens, Iman Mosley, Jones, Madubuike).
