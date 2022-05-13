Seven individuals and one team will join the McKinney ISD Athletics Hall of Honor next year. The 2023 class includes Bill Bradshaw and Eric Lokey in the Seniors Era, Jordan Hart and Aundrea Gamble in the Modern Era, Jack Faubion in the Legends category, Charlie Qualls as a Coach inductee, Jeff Clark as Contributor/Supporter, and the 1990 McKinney High School volleyball team.
The group will be officially inducted in January 2023 as the ninth class since the Hall of Honor was established in 2013.
Bradshaw starred in football and basketball at McKinney High School and became a two-time All-Southland Conference defensive back at the University of Texas at Arlington. Since the end of his playing career, Bradshaw has worked as a bank executive in the McKinney area.
Lokey, a McKinney alum, earned All-Southland Conference and All-American honors as a linebacker for Stephen F. Austin State University in the late 1980s. He enjoyed a 31-year career as an educator, coach, and athletic administrator before retiring in 2019. Lokey passed away in 2021.
Hart won consecutive state singles titles in tennis for McKinney North in 2012 and 2013, finishing with a 63-match win streak. He continued his playing career at Davidson College, where he earned a degree in economics.
Gamble was a three-sport star at North, but it was basketball that paved her future. At Arkansas State, she was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year an unprecedented three times and twice she earned All-American honors.
Faubion was a standout two-sport athlete before an even greater career as an educator. At the 1967 state track meet, he finished second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles, and his time of 13.67 seconds still stands as the all-time best at McKinney High.
Qualls was the head football coach at McKinney from 1959-63 and later served as head coach at Mesquite and North Mesquite before becoming athletic director for Mesquite ISD. He has previously been inducted into the Halls of Honor for Mesquite ISD, the Texas High School Coaches Association, and the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association.
Clark, whose career has spanned more than 50 years, established the first athletic training program at McKinney, where he led the program from 1995-2004. He previously served as a trainer at Texas A&M-Commerce, San Antonio ISD, and Snyder ISD.
Under the direction of Hall of Honor coach Darla Sessom, the 1990 Lionettes volleyball team reached the 4A state semifinals with an impressive playoff run despite finishing runners-up in District 9-4A. The team registered a sweep of Mount Pleasant in the regional final to advance to the state tournament for the first time. Induction into the Athletic Hall of Honor is the highest honor awarded in MISD athletics. The Hall of Honor was established in 2013 to recognize former student-athletes, coaches, teams, and community contributors who have made a significant contribution to MISD athletics.
