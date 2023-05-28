Justin Madubuike

Prior to suiting up for the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, Justin Madubuike was a blue-chip defensive lineman helping lead McKinney North's football team.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

In January 2024, McKinney ISD will officially induct the 10th class for its Athletic Hall of Honor. The school district announced earlier this month just who will soon be enshrined among the city's all-time greats on the playing field.

MISD's upcoming Hall of Honor class includes six individuals and one team. Senior era inductees include David Watts and Adrian Martinez, while Sammie Hashbarger and Justin Madubuike will represent the modern era. Dudley Wysong, Jr. will be a legend inductee, Jerry Crumpton will be a coach inductee, and McKinney North's 2017 track and field team will also be recognized.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments