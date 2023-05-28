In January 2024, McKinney ISD will officially induct the 10th class for its Athletic Hall of Honor. The school district announced earlier this month just who will soon be enshrined among the city's all-time greats on the playing field.
MISD's upcoming Hall of Honor class includes six individuals and one team. Senior era inductees include David Watts and Adrian Martinez, while Sammie Hashbarger and Justin Madubuike will represent the modern era. Dudley Wysong, Jr. will be a legend inductee, Jerry Crumpton will be a coach inductee, and McKinney North's 2017 track and field team will also be recognized.
Watts was a standout up front for McKinney's football team, graduating in 1993 after compiling an all-state career at center. Watts shifted over one spot to play guard during his college days, where he played during Northeastern State's (Okla.) NAIA national championship run in 1994.
Martinez is another Lion who enjoyed his share of success during the 1990s, only as one of the top distance runners in the state. Martinez finished as state runner-up his junior year before wining a Class 4A championship in cross country as a senior, racing a 15:57 in 1995. Martinez continued to run in college with TCU where he ranks among the program's best in multiple events. He's third all-time in the 10,000-meter run (30:32.56) and 10th in the 5,000 (14:50.58).
Hashbarger impressed during her days at McKinney, leading the Lionettes in the pool as a three-time state champion swimmer. Holder of six individual and two relay records within the program, Hashbarger medaled in four different events at the state meet, including a pair of golds won in the 100-yard freestyle in 2011 (51.12) and 2012 (51.55), as well as a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 2014 (4:50.34).
Hashbarger also medaled twice in the 200 freestyle, winning silver in 2011 and bronze in 2014, as well as a bronze in both the 50 freestyle in 2012 and the 100 freestyle in 2013. She went on to swim for the University of Texas, winning a Big 12 championship in the 200 freestyle and earning third in the 500 freestyle in 2015.
The most dominant defensive player in North football history, Madubuike starred up front in high school, college and nowadays with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens. As a junior, Madubuike racked up 75 tackles, including 35 for a loss, and 16.5 sacks to morph into one of the country’s most sought-after prospects — tabbed a five-star recruit by Scout.
As a senior, Madubuike was selected to play in the 2016 U.S. Army All-American Game before going on to College Station and gaining All-SEC honors as a redshirt junior for Texas A&M. A third-round selection by the Ravens in the 2020 draft, Madubuike has logged 30 starts over his first three seasons in Baltimore with career totals of 97 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and five passes defended.
Wysong was a McKinney graduate in 1957 who played on the PGA Tour in the 1960s. Although Wysong lost in the finals of the U.S. Amateur to Jack Nicklaus, he went on to win the 1966 Phoenix Open Invitational and the 1967 Hawaiian Open. A runner-up in the 1966 PGA Championship, Wysong later served as the vice president of the PGA of America. He passed away in 1998.
Crumpton coached baseball, football and golf throughout an extensive career in MISD. During his stint as McKinney's baseball coach, he led the Lions to a state semifinal finish in 1981. Two years prior, Crumpton was the offensive coordinator under Ron Poe during McKinney's 3A state championship run.
He returned to the school district in 1994, coaching at McKinney and McKinney Boyd where he led the golf programs at both high schools to the state tournament. Crumpton, who retired in 2021, passed away in 2022.
The North girls turned in a dominant 2017 campaign, concluding with back-to-back 5A state championships and a state meet-record 98 points. Led by head coach Jessica Richards, the Lady Bulldogs captured five gold medals during their title defense—Julia Madubuike, Jania Martin, Elon'a Jones and Brooke Givens won the 4x100 relay with a 45.09, while Jones, Givens and Madubuike teamed with Danielle Nicholson to later win the 4x200 relay at 1:36.15.
Both times were meet records, while alum London Culbreath, just a freshman at the time, broke the state record in the 3,200 with a 10:13.68. Culbreath later won the 1,600 at 4:55.06, while Martin added a gold medal in the 400 at 54.59. Martin also won silver in the 200 (23.84), and North polished off its championship win by taking second in the 4x400 relay as Ashlyn Knox, Jones, LaSean Davis and Breah Powell ran a 3:48.39.
