A fumbled extra point wound up being the difference in the latest down-to-the-wire encounter between the McKinney Boyd and Trophy Club Byron Nelson football teams.
Defensive back Evan Dennis provided the lift for the Broncos moments after the team allowed what appeared to be a go-ahead touchdown for the Bobcats — scored on a 33-yard touchdown catch by Nelson’s Gavin McCurley with 5:52 to go in the fourth quarter.
The ensuing extra point was fumbled and Dennis returned the ball 70 yards for two points that gave the Broncos a 28-26 lead that they nursed to the finish line.
Boyd continued its program-best start, improving to 4-0 on the season heading into next week’s District 5-6A opener against Denton Braswell.
It required outlasting another nip-and-tuck ballgame against Nelson — the Broncos won last season’s matchup in overtime, 14-7. Thursday offered much of the same with Boyd stifling a run of 13 consecutive Bobcat points on a 77-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Shackleton to Caden Park. The Broncos failed to convert the extra point and led, 26-20.
That miscue nearly cost Boyd five minutes later when Nelson found the end zone on McCurley’s touchdown before Dennis’ special teams return broke a 26-26 tie.
The Broncos managed to run off the remainder of the game clock, leaning on eight runs — the last being a 3-yard gain by Carter Whitefield to convert third-and-one with 1:25 to go. Three knees later, Boyd kept its perfect record intact.
The Broncos scored the first 10 points of the ballgame, highlighted by a 7-yard touchdown run by Whitefield with 10:31 left in the second quarter for a 10-0 lead. Boyd led 13-7 at halftime but found itself trailing late in the third quarter, 20-13, following a pair of Nelson touchdowns. The Shackleton-Park connection came through with five seconds remaining in the third quarter, resulting in a 32-yard touchdown that pulled the two teams even at 20-20 entering the fourth.
Park caught six balls for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the win, with Shackleton completing 10-of-20 passes for 211 yards and two scores. Whitefield found the end zone as part of his 76 rushing yards, and kicker Caleb Sempebwa converted field goals of 25 and 30 yards.
McKinney, North split non-district finales
McKinney played the role of spoiler for Sherman’s homecoming game on Friday, battering the Bearcats from the onset en route to a 57-0 victory on the road.
The Lions found the end zone on their first three possessions and opened a 27-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. That lead ballooned to 41-0 by halftime as McKinney improved to 3-1 on the year — its second straight 3-1 start under head coach Marcus Shavers.
McKinney scored five touchdowns on the ground, including two apiece from running backs Sheldon King (25 carries, 101 yards) and Bryan Jackson (15 carries, 70 yards), plus one from quarterback Alek Giragosian. The third different Lion to start a game at quarterback in four games this season, Giragosian completed 15-of-21 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Xavier Filsaime caught four passes for 104 yards.
The Lions look to carry that momentum into Friday’s district opener, drawing unbeaten, state-ranked Denton Guyer in a 7 p.m. home kickoff from McKinney ISD Stadium.
McKinney North, meanwhile, had a tougher go against high-powered Rockwall-Heath. The Hawks scored touchdowns on their first four possessions for a pace the Bulldogs couldn’t match in a 70-35 loss from MISD Stadium.
North was game early, scoring on its opening drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Constantine to Nathan Markiewicz. Trevor Dutton added a 37-yard field goal one series later for a 14-10 Bulldog deficit.
Heath continued to hunt the end zone, however, blowing the contest open with a run of 28 consecutive points scored between the second and third quarters to send North to 1-3 on the season.
Running back Jadan Smith was productive in the defeat, rushing for 208 yards and a touchdown. Korbin Hendrix and Xavier Richardson caught touchdown passes from Constantine.
The Bulldogs begin district play Friday on the road against Tyler.
