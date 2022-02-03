National Signing Day is a special occasion recognized all around the country, and that notion wasn't lost on McKinney High School.
Members of the school's band and dance team, the Marquettes, lined the cafeteria stage on Wednesday as 12 student-athletes put pen to paper and signed a National Letter of Intent to realize the longstanding dream of playing college athletics.
"One of our coaches, coach (Corey) Jordan, comes from the southern sector -- down in Duncanville and West Mesquite, they really dress those signing days up and make them a big-time event for the kids," said Marcus Shavers, McKinney head football coach. "It was the first time we've had the Marquettes and the band up there. It's something coach had been wanting to do for a couple years."
The energetic atmosphere complemented an afternoon of celebration. Of the 12 McKinney student-athletes who signed on Wednesday, four different sports were represented. Senior Noah Mesa will continue his golf career at Arcadia, senior Payton James will play softball at Geneva College, and senior Zoee Webb will hit the pitch as a member of the Dallas College-Northlake soccer team.
The remainder of the Lions' signing class resided on the gridiron with nine seniors recognized on Wednesday.
"This is my fourth year here, so this was a group of guys that I got spend their entire ninth-grade year with," Shavers said. "I still remember them as freshmen. I had never been someplace for four years, so to get to see guys come all this way since they were freshmen here, it's a special class. There were definitely some kids on this stage that I knew we'd see up here someday."
Senior Tanner Call finalized his longstanding commitment to Navy, while senior Joshua Dixon is headed to Wyoming. Seniors Mekah Ryder and Damon Youngblood helped anchor the McKinney secondary alongside Dixon and will continue their career at the next level after signing with Ohio and Louisiana Lafayette, respectively.
Senior George Dennis is headed to Northwestern Oklahoma, senior Sampson Nazarko will ply his craft at Cal Lutheran and the trio of Elijah Saintjuste, Cade Kelly and Robert Matthew all inked with MidAmerica Nazarene.
"[MidAmerica Nazarene] runs a really good NAIA program out of Kansas and they've done a good job of just recruiting Texas in general," Shavers said. "They were able to offer a couple of our kids more than 75% of their scholarships, which is a big deal. They'll get to go up there, stay together and play football together. It's great seeing them take a chance on a few of our guys."
Boyd, North recognize signees
Both McKinney Boyd and McKinney North both had signing ceremonies on Wednesday as well.
The Broncos celebrated the achievements of 11 student-athletes, including eight with the school's football team.
A class that helped rejuvenate Boyd with back-to-back playoff berths for the first time since 2014, seniors Jimmy Fex (West Texas A&M), Caden Park (North Texas), Peyton Shaw (Midwestern State), Julius Thompson (Kenyon College), Zane Tucker (Dakota State), Ethan Wesloski (North Texas) and Carter Whitefield (Midwestern State) all put pen to paper on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Boyd senior Bella Evans will continue her track and cross country career into college at Abilene Christian, senior Genevieve Miller will play soccer at Oklahoma Baptist, and senior Erin Kittredge is headed to Mary Hardin-Baylor to play tennis.
North's lone signee on the day came from the football field where star running back and senior Jadan Smith inked with Northwestern Oklahoma State.
Prosper ISD athletes aplenty on Signing Day
Prosper ISD's two high schools weren't without representation on Signing Day.
Prosper's signee slate included a cast of standout seniors from the Eagles' regional finalist football team -- names such as Tyler Bailey (Sam Houston State), Aeden Combest (Tyler Junior College), Mason Davis (Midwestern State), Justin Endicott (William Jewel), Nash Gagliano (William Jewel), Houston Hawkins (Air Force) and Troy Stansell (Dakota State).
Peyton Mosley, a standout for the Lady Eagles' basketball team, will continue her career on the collegiate hardwood at Missouri Southern State, and Taryn Martin, a forward for Prosper's state-ranked girls soccer team, is headed to Midwestern State.
Meanwhile, Rock Hill's second-ever winter signing class included seven members of its football team -- Grehson Coates-Garcia signed with Southwestern Oklahoma State, Jarrett Hutson is headed to West Texas A&M, Joseph McGinnis II inked with Midwestern State, Matt Sermania landed with Tabor College, Donovan Shannon is bound for Southeastern Oklahoma State, Ryan Threat is off to Presbyterian College, and Carson York will play for Wyoming.
On the baseball diamond, Rock Hill senior Nic Gilbreath signed with Centenary College.
Celina football standouts recognized
It was a big year on the gridiron for Celina, which advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2015. Plenty of that success emanated from a talent-rich senior class, and six of those players are headed to play in college.
Bobcats set to continue their careers on the gridiron include Caleb Cortez (William Jewel), Hunter Neely (Lindenwood), Michael Reemts (Navy), Wyatt Stephens (Northeastern State), Collin Urich (Cisco College) and Zack Veverka (Mary Hardin-Baylor).
Seniors Cole and Ty Marthiljohni, meanwhile, will team up on the baseball diamond after signing with Temple College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.