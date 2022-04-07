It's been an uphill climb during district play for McKinney ISD softball, and as teams inch closer and closer to must-win territory, McKinney has a pivotal two weeks remaining to make some noise in District 5-6A.
The Lionettes enter Friday's matchup against first-place Prosper a half game back of a fourth-place tie between Little Elm and Denton Braswell for the final playoff spot in 5-6A.
McKinney carried a 2-5 district record into the week after suffering a 6-2 loss to third-place Denton Guyer on April 1. The Lionettes have wins over rival McKinney Boyd (11-1) and Braswell (5-4) to remain afloat in the playoff picture.
Following Friday's game against the powerhouse Lady Eagles, McKinney will begin a stretch that will go a ways towards determining the program's postseason fate. The Lionettes rematch Braswell on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday before returning home Friday for a matchup against second-place Allen.
Games at Boyd on April 19 and against Little Elm on April 22 round out McKinney's district campaign.
A win Tuesday would help the Lionettes' playoff chances immensely, having already bested the Lady Bengals once. McKinney did so in walk-off fashion, rallying from a 4-2 deficit to overtake Braswell thanks to a two-out error in the bottom of the seventh inning that allowed Karys Hardy to score the winning run.
McKinney had a chance to put away Little Elm in their first meeting on March 29, building a 3-2 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. But the Lady Lobos mustered some late-game heroics of their own, walking off the Lionettes on an RBI single by Cadence Hernandez for a 4-3 victory.
McKinney committed two errors in the seventh inning, spoiling a night that saw the team outhit Little Elm 7-4 thanks to two-hit outings by Payton James and Regan Young.
With pivotal rematches against both teams looming, McKinney also has a chance to score rivalry bragging rights on April 19 against Boyd. The Lionettes haven't swept the Lady Broncos since 2017 but already have a convincing 11-1 victory under their belts in the teams' first meeting on March 25.
As McKinney eyes its first playoff berth since 2016, Boyd looks to play spoiler as it targets its first win in 5-6A. The Lady Broncos dipped to 0-8 in conference play following a 15-5 loss to Allen on Tuesday, succumbing to an 11-run first inning by the Lady Eagles.
Boyd scratched out five runs between the third and fourth innings, highlighted by a three-run homer from Savanna Luther. She went 2-of-3 from the plate in the defeat, which marked Boyd's sixth setback in a row.
McKinney North, meanwhile, found the win column for the first time in 10-5A play on April 1 in a 6-5 victory over Princeton. The Lady Bulldogs held off a seventh-inning charge by the Lady Panthers, who scored two runs after North had built a 6-3 lead.
Haylee Lavallee turned in a big performance for the Lady Bulldogs, batting 2-of-3 with three RBIs in the win, while Grace Alhorn, Kaitlyn West and Bella Hickman also tallied two hits apiece for North.
That win halted a 10-game skid for the Lady Bulldogs, who sit at 1-8 and in eighth place in 10-5A.
Prosper Rock Hill currently leads the district at 9-0, with the remainder of the playoff picture currently comprised of The Colony (7-2), Wylie East (6-3) and Denison (4-4).
The Lady Bulldogs square off against the first-place Blue Hawks on Friday and have games next week at home against Denison at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and at Lovejoy at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
