Jones.jpg

McKinney North alum Ronald Jones II has signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

Entering the sixth year of his NFL career, McKinney North alum Ronald Jones II is returning to the Metroplex.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys announced the signing of Jones, 25, to a one-year deal as they attempt to bolster their backfield in advance of the 2023 season.

