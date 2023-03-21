Entering the sixth year of his NFL career, McKinney North alum Ronald Jones II is returning to the Metroplex.
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys announced the signing of Jones, 25, to a one-year deal as they attempt to bolster their backfield in advance of the 2023 season.
Jones suited up for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, contributing in a backup capacity at running back. During Kansas City's run to a Super Bowl title, Jones appeared in six games and totaled 70 rushing yards and a touchdown on the year.
A second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018, Jones logged the first four seasons of his career in Tampa. Part of the backfield that contributed to the team's win in Super Bowl LV, Jones totaled 2,174 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns during his time with the Buccaneers.
Prior to his NFL career, Jones developed into one of the state's top running back prospects throughout a decorated high school career in McKinney.
Jones exited North as its all-time leading rusher with 4,935 yards (8.9 per carry) and 76 touchdowns on the ground. Jones eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards in both his junior and senior seasons, highlighted by 2,406 yards on the ground in 2013, and he helped lead North on its deepest playoff run ever with a regional finals appearance in 2014.
"If he didn't get hit at the line of scrimmage, he always felt like he was going to go all the way," said Mike Fecci, former North head coach, to Star Local Media in February 2023. "I haven't seen another guy live since that had that kind of explosive burst through the hole, and then the acceleration and vision he had were second to none."
After contributing to Tampa's Super Bowl win in 2021, Jones hosted a youth football camp at North later that summer in June and had his jersey number, 24, retired. That same day, McKinney Mayor George Fuller presented Jones with a city proclamation recognizing June 26, 2021 in the city as Ronald Jones II Day.
Jones will look to earn snaps in a Dallas backfield expected to take on a different look next season. The Cowboys applied the franchise tag to Pro Bowl rusher Tony Pollard before releasing two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott on March 15 after seven seasons with the team.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.