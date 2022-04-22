PRINCETON -- As the 4x400-meter relay got underway on Thursday, the Lovejoy girls track and field team had already mathematically clinched the 9/10-5A area championship. That didn't stop the Lady Leopards from putting an exclamation mark on their performance.
Lovejoy was first across the finish line in the mile relay, and by a healthy margin, in the last of several stout showings by the Lady Leopards en route to capturing an area track title. Lovejoy amassed 105 points throughout its stay at Jackie Hendricks Stadium, finishing 33 points ahead of second-place McKinney North and 37 ahead of third-place Frisco Lone Star.
"It was just one of those days where everything went our way," said Carly Littlefield, Lovejoy girls head coach. "The girls showed up to compete and this is something they all wanted. They're starting to understand the team concept of track and it all came together."
And that oughta do it on the girls side. @LovejoyXCTF closes out a likely area championship with a win in the 4x400 relay. Lady Leopards' lead grew with each leg in that race. pic.twitter.com/cMnSDc13g8
The Lady Leopards have picked up where they left off from a historic fall that saw the program capture its first-ever Class 5A state championship in cross country in November. There were plenty of familiar faces from that title run in action on Thursday, as Lovejoy spread its wealth across all manner of distance events.
Sophomore Kailey Littlefield, who won a state title in the 800 as a freshman, blew away the field by clocking a 2:07.50 to win the area race -- nearly 10 seconds ahead of second place. Kailey Littlefield added a win in the 1,600 with a personal-record time of 4:58.30 and ran the trail leg in the 4x400 relay alongside juniors Leila Ngapout, Chloe Schaeffer and Amy Morefield (3:49.48).
Morefield, meanwhile, claimed the top spot in the 3,200 with a time of 10:48.34. Between the 4x400 relay and the results of the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, the Lovejoy girls totaled 78 points in those four events.
"It's really beneficial because they know how to win and how to work hard. That carries over to the rest of the team and has helped build that foundation," coach Littlefield said of her team's cross country title win. "Our whole team works their butts off and competes hard."
@LovejoyXCTF's Kailey Littlefield won state in the 800 as a freshman and appears to be right on schedule with a dominant win at the area meet. Littlefield won the race w/ a 2:07.50(!!!), 10 seconds ahead of 2nd place. pic.twitter.com/0Ixr2oukpR
The boys' area championship wasn't as clear-cut on Thursday. Momentum ebbed and flowed with the likes of Lovejoy, Frisco Heritage and North occupying first place at some juncture of the evening. The Coyotes maintained just a seven-point lead heading into the 4x400 relay but without a team competing in the meet's final event, that opened the door for second-place North to make a move.
And that's exactly what the Bulldogs did.
The team of senior Kody Blackwood, junior David Walker, sophomore Taylor Briggs and sophomore Jay'Den Walker ran a 3:15.30 to win the mile relay and vault over Heritage to claim back-to-back area championships. The Bulldogs totaled 85 points to outlast Heritage's 72 and Lovejoy's 71.
"It just speaks to their character and work ethic -- everything they pour into the sport," said Melvin Crosby, North boys head coach. "Whenever you consider the work they put in, it makes it all worth it to see how they're able to compete. For them, it made it worth it to go to levels that they probably didn't think they could go to."
The North boys totaled three gold medals on Thursday and each one involved Blackwood. He ran the trail leg of the Bulldogs' mile relay and swept the field in the 110 and 300 hurdles. A state runner-up in the latter last season, Blackwood ran a 37.64 in the 300 hurdles on Thursday and a 13.85 in the 110s.
"To watch that young man grow and mature in his events has been remarkable," Crosby said. "He has true sprinter speed and to tie that in with him being very technical as a hurdler, it just adds up to a combination of success and rolls over into everything else he does for us."
The Lady Bulldogs' second-place effort was headlined by a win for junior Alexandra Harber in the pole vault (12-9).
Both North and Lovejoy will have plenty of representation at the University of Texas at Arlington on Friday-Saturday for the Region II-5A meet. The top four finishers in each area event all qualified for regionals.
Frisco ISD will be sending a sizable contingent to regionals as well. Seven different schools in FISD won at least one gold medal at the area meet, including six totaled by the Heritage boys and girls. The Coyotes and Lady Coyotes swept both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays -- the boys team of sophomore Jaxon Miller, senior Zavion Langrin, senior Carsten Brewer and freshman Josiah Sapp ran a 41.26 in the sprint relay and a 1:26.12 in the 4x200, while sophomore Ta'Lor Bell, junior Kirin Chacchia, sophomore Kaylah Braxton and sophomore Brooke Freeman teamed up to run a 46.56 in the 4x100. Bell, Freeman and Braxton teamed with junior Cherie Neal to clock a 1:40.12 in the 4x200.
Langrin added a win in the 200, posting a 21.41, while Chacchia took the top spot in the 300 hurdles at 42.56.
The Lebanon Trail girls totaled three gold medals on Thursday, led by a pair of wins for junior Laila Hackett in the 100 (11.97) and 200 (24.72), plus a first-place 400 time of 56.15 by sophomore Taylor Brown.
Wakeland swept the high jump with junior Osawese Agbonkonkon clearing 6-6 and junior Hannah Pfiffner clearing 5-8, and senior Nati Enright picked up a win in the boys' 3,200 at 9:16.71.
Frisco sophomore Josh Johnson and Independence senior Alauna Richardson doubled up on gold medals in the shot put and discus throw. Johnson posted PRs in both events, heaving a 51-4 3/4 in the shot put and a 163-8 in the discus. Richardson logged a 40-2 1/2 in the shot put and a 137-10 in the discus.
Reedy senior Keaton Raney won both the 800 (1:57.58) and 1,600 (4:26.18), and Lone Star sophomore Hannah Forde placed first in the triple jump at 40-8 3/4.
Prosper Rock Hill's area turnout included wins in three different events. Senior Nolan Macklin won the 100 (10.98) and senior Gavin Hecke took first in the pole vault (12-6), while senior Jourdin Edwards ran a 14.23 to win the 100 hurdles.
The Colony, meanwhile, sent junior Devon Judelson to the podium following a third-place finish in the 1,600 (4:26.98). Judelson also qualified for regionals in the 3,200 after racing to fourth (9:26.22), and senior Benjamin Abarca also advanced following a fourth-place showing in the pole vault (11-6).
