MCKINNEY NORTH GARLAND FBO KB

McKinney North senior Justin Zdeb (55) and the Bulldogs' defense held Garland's offense scoreless during Saturday's 38-2 win.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

With eight returning starters, the McKinney North football team liked the strides made on defense heading into the season. An opening-week shutout on that side of the ball will go a ways towards validating that optimism.

The Bulldogs held visiting Garland off the scoreboard altogether on Saturday, surrendering just 41 total yards and beginning the season on a high note with a 38-2 victory from McKinney ISD Stadium in the final leg of the McKinney Classic.


