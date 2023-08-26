With eight returning starters, the McKinney North football team liked the strides made on defense heading into the season. An opening-week shutout on that side of the ball will go a ways towards validating that optimism.
The Bulldogs held visiting Garland off the scoreboard altogether on Saturday, surrendering just 41 total yards and beginning the season on a high note with a 38-2 victory from McKinney ISD Stadium in the final leg of the McKinney Classic.
"They were fast and physical. Ninety percent of the battle on defense is lining up and getting after it, and that's exactly what they did," said Kendall Brewer, North head coach. "They forced fumbles, got a pick-six, and it's all a byproduct of how fast we've been playing and physical we've been. I was proud of their effort, especially in these conditions."
It's just the second time since 2015 that the Bulldogs have held an opposing offense scoreless, doing so on Saturday by smothering a run-heavy Garland group at the line of scrimmage. Rarely were the Owls able to find their way past the second level of the North defense, mustering just three first downs on the day with minus-1 rushing yards as a team.
Garland ran just two plays in Bulldog territory and never advanced past the home side's 45-yard line.
The Owls' hardships were compounded by a difficult afternoon on special teams. Midway through the second quarter, Garland mishandled a snap on a punt and was subsequently tackled in its own red zone. After North extended its lead to 10-2 on a 30-yard field goal from junior Carson Dai, the Owls lost a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to again grant the Bulldogs generous field position.
North capitalized behind a 25-yard screen pass from senior Colin Hitchcock to senior Jayden Walker, with the all-area running back finding the end zone. Hitchcock later connected with senior Brandon Powell for a 28-yard score and a 24-2 lead with just 25 seconds to go in the half—completing a run of 17 points scored inside the final 4:22 of the second quarter.
"We just quit beating ourselves," Brewer said. "Early on, we were trying to do a bit too much. We have a way that we expect to do things and be successful, and we weren't necessarily following that plan. They got it fixed and it was good to see them shake out of it.
McKinney North 17, Garland 2 @ 4:22/2nd
Garland's special teams woes continue with a fumble lost on the kickoff return. @MNHS_Football is then backed up a couple of penalties, but Jayden Walker comes through with a 25yd TD off a screen for his 1st score of the season. pic.twitter.com/OdqyG3k5YK
"We've got four new guys up front, so for them to figure it out against a big, physical defensive front, I was proud of them."
Hitchcock finished the afternoon with 157 passing yards and three touchdowns plus 76 rushing yards and a score. He opened the contest with a 2-yard rushing touchdown one play after converting fourth-and-7 with a 19-yard scramble, and he punctuated his afternoon with a 24-yard touchdown pass to junior Kameron Powell with 3:58 to go in the third quarter—a hightlight-reel grab on the edge of the end zone amid double coverage.
"[Hitchcock] has really matured," Brewer said. "... He's going to have the potential and opportunity this year to really take games over, and we saw a bit of that today."
McKinney North 31, Garland 2 @ 2:30/3rd
Oh snap, what a catch by @MNHS_Football's Kam Powell!! Colin Hitchcock draws Garland offsides and lobs it up to his top WR. Despite double coverage, Powell elevates for a 24yd TD! pic.twitter.com/B5eymFzig7
North totaled 161 rushing yards as a team with four different players tallying between 40-56 yards, led by a 56-yard outing on the ground from junior Jacob Turner. Senior Keithon Davis added a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs also managed to clean up some early shortcomings on special teams. Garland's lone points of the day came on a first-quarter safety after North was forced to kick the ball out of the back of the end zone following an off-frame snap on a punt. The Bulldogs later had a low snap on a field goal try that never allowed a kick to materialize.
"We're breaking in quite a few new kids in that phase. I think it was just knocking off some rust in a game setting, but they got it fixed," Brewer said.
North seeks a 2-0 start back home at 7 p.m. Friday from MISD Stadium against longtime preseason rival Justin Northwest. The Bulldogs and Texans have squared off each of the past seven seasons, with North holding a 4-3 edge during that stretch.
