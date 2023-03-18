MCKINNEY NORTH PRINCETON SOC KB

McKinney North's girls soccer team went undefeated in District 13-5A this season.

One week after capturing its first outright district championship since 2014, the McKinney North girls soccer team put the finishing touches on a historic 13-5A campaign on Friday against Melissa.

The Lady Bulldogs bested the Lady Cardinals 2-0, finishing the regular season unbeaten in district play at 11-0-1 and doing so without allowing a single goal. The lattermost is a first-time feat in the program's decorated history, totaling 12 clean sheets in goal between junior goalkeeper Morgan Paley and the back line.

