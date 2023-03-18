One week after capturing its first outright district championship since 2014, the McKinney North girls soccer team put the finishing touches on a historic 13-5A campaign on Friday against Melissa.
The Lady Bulldogs bested the Lady Cardinals 2-0, finishing the regular season unbeaten in district play at 11-0-1 and doing so without allowing a single goal. The lattermost is a first-time feat in the program's decorated history, totaling 12 clean sheets in goal between junior goalkeeper Morgan Paley and the back line.
North outscored its 13-5A opponents 45-0, closing out the regular season with a pair of goals on Friday against a Melissa team that it played to a scoreless draw in their first meeting on Feb. 14. Junior Mary Beth Kessler and senior Tara Tisserand scored goals against the Lady Cardinals. Junior Danica Anaya assisted on both goals.
The Lady Bulldogs will carry a 17-4-2 record into the start of the postseason next week, drawing Crandall in the bi-district round at a time and place to be determined.
"A district championship is a great goal, but it's not the ultimate goal," said Lance Lovell, North head coach, following his team's 1-0 win over Lovejoy on March 10. "We achieved it, but the ultimate goal is to go longer and further and extend our season. They've done such a wonderful job so far."
