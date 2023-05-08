McKinney North track

McKinney North senior David Walker won the 300-meter hurdles at regionals and will compete in three different events on Friday at the Class 5A state meet.

With the first three rounds of the UIL track and field postseason in the rearview mirror, all that remains is the state meet.

The top runners, throwers and jumpers in Texas will descend on Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin on Thursday-Saturday for the latest round of the UIL state track championships.

