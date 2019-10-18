MESQUITE--McKinney North’s high-powered offense generates most of the headlines, and deservedly so.
But the Bulldogs want people to know they can play a little defense, too.
After West Mesquite scored 21 third-quarter points to stay within striking distance, McKinney North slammed the door in the fourth as they went on to a 56-34 victory on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The Bulldogs (7-1) remain undefeated in 7-5A Division I at 4-0 and clinch a playoff berth in the process, while the Wranglers fall to 1-6 and 1-2.
Leading 46-34, McKinney North allowed West Mesquite only two first downs on their first two drives in the final frame. They turned those stops into a 16-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Markiewicz to Sean Monsour and a 23-yard field goal by Tyler Huettel to make it 56-34 and put the game out of reach.
“That was huge because we were reeling there in the third quarter defensively, they had us on our heels pretty good and I’m real proud of our kids and the resolve they had to come out in the fourth quarter and shut that down,” McKinney North head coach Mike Fecci said. “Earlier in the year, that ball would be rolling and we couldn’t get it stopped and we did it tonight, so hopefully we’ve made some progress in that area to keep building on that.”
The McKinney North offense, meanwhile, continues to be a near-unstoppable machine. Outside of a big fourth-down hold on the goal line by West Mesquite late in the first half, the Bulldogs scored on 10 of their 11 drives.
If the Wranglers focused on the run, McKinney North beat them through the air, as Markiewicz completed 23-of-31 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns
When West Mesquite dropped back to cover the pass, Emanuel Fincher (21-176, 3 TDs) and Jayden Smith (10-77) picked up huge chunks of yardage on the ground.
In all, the Bulldogs finished with 653 total yards.
“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I’ve got the best offensive coordinator in America, there’s no question that Kyle Hardin is the best at what he does anywhere at any level,” Fecci said. “We’ve got great assistants on that side that come up with a great plan and then adjust on the fly to put our kids in the best opportunity to use their skill set to maximize what we can get done.”
McKinney North is no stranger to shootouts and that is just what the third quarter featured.
Leading 22-13 at halftime, the Bulldogs tried to take control, but West Mesquite matched them score for score.
It took McKinney North 69 seconds to get on the scoreboard on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Markiewicz to Sean Monsour, but the Wranglers came right back was Kevin Jennings hooked up with Tajyrian Turner on a 26-yard strike to make it 28-20.
The back-and-forth continued, as Markiewicz and Fincher scored on runs of 15 and 40 yards, with the Wranglers countering with a 4-yard touchdown run by Ty Jordan and a 6-yard score by Jennings to cut it to 43-34.
The trading stopped there, though, as the Bulldogs reeled off 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to close it out.
Jennings was 23-of-31 for 289 yards and two touchdowns for West Mesquite. Jordan had 15 catches for 138 yards and also caught eight passes for 80 yards.
West Mesquite did just what it wanted to start the game, moving the ball and running the clock.
Aided by an offside call that led to a third-down conversion, the Wranglers used more than four minutes to march 59 yards in nine plays, largely with Jennings throwing to Jordan, and Austin Stout booted a 47-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
On McKinney North’s opening drive, they converted a third-and-7 and a fourth-and-7 and Fincher scored from 10 yards out to take a 7-3 lead.
Following a quick punt, the Bulldogs took advantage of good field position with a 39-yard field goal by Tyler Huettel to make it 10-3.
West Mesquite’s next drive ended with an interception by Devin Jones and McKinney North threatened to run away when Fincher scooted through the defense for a 29-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 16-3.
The Wranglers refused to go away, though, and closed to within 16-10 when Ja’Kobe Walton caught an out route, slipped a defender and took it 30 yards to the end zone.
The Bulldogs needed only two plays to respond, with Markiewicz finding Brandon Frazier over the middle for a 16-yard strike as they took a 22-13 lead into halftime.
West Mesquite is still very much alive in the playoff race and has a rivalry game against Poteet next Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. McKinney North will try to stay hot with a short week when it hosts Tyler John Tyler on Thursday.
“It’s taking each one as they come, you can’t look past one because you’ve got a serious football team coming to McKinney next week in Tyler John Tyler," Fecci said. "A team with tremendous athletes, tremendous coaching, it’s going to be a huge, huge challenge for us but it’s one that our kids will accept and step up and be ready to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.