McKinney North football

McKinney North and Tyler have shared the same district for the previous two alignment cycles, going 2-2 against each other over that span.

 Photo courtesy of John Tyler / BuzzPhotos.com

Although realignment kept the McKinney North football team in District 7-5A Division I, the landscape around the Bulldogs has changed quite a bit.

The UIL swapped out former district bunkmates Highland Park, Sherman and Wylie East and welcomed Forney, Lancaster, Lufkin and North Mesquite into the fold, creating a district where road games become road trips more often than not. North's closest commute would be approximately 40 miles to Mesquite, with lengthy excursions in store against Tyler (120 miles), Longview (156) and Lufkin (209).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments