Although realignment kept the McKinney North football team in District 7-5A Division I, the landscape around the Bulldogs has changed quite a bit.
The UIL swapped out former district bunkmates Highland Park, Sherman and Wylie East and welcomed Forney, Lancaster, Lufkin and North Mesquite into the fold, creating a district where road games become road trips more often than not. North's closest commute would be approximately 40 miles to Mesquite, with lengthy excursions in store against Tyler (120 miles), Longview (156) and Lufkin (209).
It's a geographic outlier, to say the least, but a district that should still bring its share of competitive football as the Bulldogs vie for a seventh consecutive playoff appearance. Here's a look at what's in store in North's revamped district.
Forney
The Jackrabbits reunite with North for the first time since 2009 when the two programs shared a district for four consecutive years. During that time, the Bulldogs went 2-2 against Forney.
In the years since, the Jackrabbits have just three playoff appearances under their belts, but one of those came last seasons under first-year head coach Jeff Fleener. He coached Forney to a 7-4 campaign and a second-place finish in 8-5A Div. II.
A near-400-student uptick in enrollment jolted the Jackrabbits up to 5A Div. I for at least the next two school years, where they'll look to continue their turnaround under Fleener. Forney projects to be strong on the defensive end, particularly up front with linemen Tristan Bennett and Luke Rodriguez, plus a secondary anchored by four-star safety Aaron Flowers.
Lancaster
A program perennially ranked among the best in the state, the Tigers link up with North in district play for the first time — understandable, considering the two schools are separated by nearly 50 miles.
But the Bulldogs have crossed paths with Lancaster before, meeting in the area round of the 2019 playoffs in a game won by the Tigers, 58-28.
Lancaster has perhaps the most decorated track and field program in the entire 5A classification, and that speed and athleticism generally translates to the football field. The Tigers have won double-digit ballgames each of the past three seasons but only return eight starters from last year's area finalist group.
Still, that cupboard is never bereft of talent with three-star running back Kyson Brown, Stephen F. Austin-bound safety Gerald Lacy, and linebacker Noah Boulieu among Lancaster's usual cadre of Division I-level talent.
Longview
A holdover from the previous iteration of 7-5A Div. I, the Lobos and Bulldogs have only shared the field twice, but last year was a particularly memorable occasion for North. Not only did that meeting clinch a playoff berth for the Bulldogs, but it amounted to one of the bigger wins in program history after North stunned state-ranked Longview 37-35 in the penultimate week of the regular season.
That outcome likely won't be lost on the Lobos when they welcome North on Oct. 21, and Longview is once again projected to do big things on the gridiron this fall. The Lobos enter the year ranked No. 1 in 5A Div. I, bolstered by a loaded defense that returns eight starters and an offense chalked in high-end skill talent. Leading the latter is wide receiver Jalen Hale, the No. 11-ranked pass-catcher in the country for the 2023 class.
Although the 156-mile commute from North to Longview is far from enviable, that'll be the only triple-digit road trip on the Bulldogs' district docket this fall.
Lufkin
The biggest geographic outlier of the lot — Lufkin's closest commute within the district is just over 90 minutes to Longview — the Panthers have their sights set on a bounce-back year after missing the playoffs for the first time since 1997. In between, the program won a state title in 2001, captured 11 district titles and posted eight double-digit-win seasons.
The last of those double-digit-win campaigns came in 2018, which fittingly enough included the only meeting between Lufkin and North. The Panthers ousted the Bulldogs in the bi-district round of the playoffs, 50-27.
Lufkin brings back 15 starters from its 2021 edition, including all-district second-team linebacker Tanner Havard. The offense should be a bit more seasoned with quarterback TJ Hammond and running back Kedren Young returning in the backfield.
North Mesquite
A first-time opponent for the Bulldogs, North Mesquite drops down to 5A Div. I after a lengthy tenure in 6A.
The Stallions hope the change of scenery can spark a turnaround for a program with just one playoff appearance since 2008 and a combined 15 wins since the team's 10-3 campaign in 2015.
North Mesquite has experience in its favor entering its fourth year under former Dallas Cowboy Tim Seder, returning 15 starters and one of the top receiver prospects in the Metroplex. So long as the Stallions can put the ball in his vicinity, Cordale Russell should be able to take care of the rest after totaling nearly 1,000 receiving yards as a junior.
The Bulldogs won't link up with North Mesquite until their regular-season finale on Nov. 3, the last of two trips that North will make to Mesquite this season.
Tyler
This will mark the third consecutive alignment cycle to lock both North and Tyler into the same district, and although those matchups are quite a hike for the road team, the action on the gridiron has been solid.
The Bulldogs and Lions are 2-2 since they began sharing a district and three of those contests were decided by 10 points or less.
Much like North, Tyler is a good bet to contend for a playoff spot, having qualified for the postseason 12 of the past 14 seasons. Expect that to be remain the case for the Lions this fall, with Tyler returning a district-high 18 starters from last year's six-win squad.
That includes some of the top skill-position talent in the district with four-star do-it-all threat Derrick McFall back alongside receivers MaKavion Potts and Montrell Wade — all of whom received all-district honors last season.
West Mesquite
The Bulldogs have gotten plenty familiar with the Wranglers over the past four seasons as part of 7-5A Div. I. And although North is 5-0 against West in their head-to-head history, which dates back to 2014, the past two meetings between the programs have been some of the more entertaining games across the entire district slate.
In 2020, the Bulldogs survived a 35-32 showdown after West was flagged for intentional grounding with less than five seconds left on the clock. The penalty ran off the remaining seconds of the game clock and deprived the Wranglers of a tying field-goal attempt.
Last season, North came out on top 45-38 in another back-and-forth encounter decided on a game-winning score by running back Jadan Smith late in the fourth quarter. West then drove the ball to the North 13-yard line before turning it over on downs.
Furthermore, the points come in droves when these two lock horns. In all five meetings, both teams have scored more than 30 points.
