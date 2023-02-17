FORNEY — Although the eventual 36-point margin of victory might suggest otherwise, the McKinney North girls basketball team had a battle on its hands early into Friday's area playoff game against Longview.
Chalk it up to the Lady Lobos' zone defense or an overanxious start for a Lady Bulldogs squad yet to taste defeat in 2023, but North needed a quarter-and-a-half to find its footing opposite an upset-minded Longview bunch.
But once the Lady Bulldogs shifted gears, any early struggles were quickly shuffled to the rearview as North cruised to a 65-29 victory from Forney High School to secure a spot in the regional quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.
"I think we were just a little too jacked up and were just shooting the ball everywhere," said Veronica Reed-Hamilton, North head coach. "I think we were a little too up and they just had to settle down. We were getting the boards and the shots, we just needed to settle down."
FINAL: McKinney North 65, Longview 29After trailing 11-8 thru 1Q, @MNHSwbball responds by outscoring Longview 57-18 the rest of the way to book a return to the regional quarterfinals. Kaelyn Hamilton tallies 22 pts, Ryhan Balous adds 17. North gets either Red Oak or Tyler next. pic.twitter.com/02V135Yva2
Friday's win marked the Lady Bulldogs' 11th in a row but required weathering some early adversity after falling down 11-4 with just under two minutes to play in the opening quarter. North anticipated a zone from Longview but finding success in its half-court offense was a bit of a challenge early on — unable to crack the Lady Lobos from long range and struggling to finish around the rim.
Longview, meanwhile, put its size to use down low with 6-foot-2 post Ryan Roberts attacking North early on for seven quick points in the opening frame.
Roberts and the Lady Lobos held North without a made field goal for the first five minutes of the contest before sophomore Ryhan Balous splashed in a 3-pointer. Balous was a life preserver amid the Lady Bulldogs' early struggles, scoring all eight of her team's points in the first quarter en route to an 11-8 deficit through one frame.
"[Balous] got out and hit a couple big shots and then was getting her hand in the passing lanes," Reed-Hamilton said. "There were so many loose balls that we felt like were going their way early on, and Ryhan was able to come up with the basketball and get something in transition. She kept us going."
Balous went on to score 11 of North's 20 first-half points, including a 3-pointer that capped a 7-0 run midway through the second quarter for the Lady Bulldogs' first lead of the game at 15-14.
While Balous helped steady the tide on offense, North's defensive pressure was a constant all game. Although Longview found some early success with its press break, the Lady Bulldogs short-circuited its half-court offense with heavy ball pressure and traps near the sidelines. No strangers to using defense to generate offense, North forced at least six turnovers in all four quarters on Friday.
"We're pretty tough on the ball anyway but felt like if we could pressure them up then they wouldn't be able to get into their offense," Reed-Hamilton said. "They're really big, so we didn't want to let them get into their offense and hit us for some stuff. We wanted to pin them on the sideline and use that as some help."
HALF: McKinney North 20, Longview 17Bounce-back quarter for @MNHSwbball after trailing by as many as 7pts that half. Lady Bulldogs have been stout defensively for the most part. Below, a steal-and-score from freshman Tiyana Alexander as one of 15 turnovers forced that half. pic.twitter.com/YLVmNRYhIG
The steals piled up for the Lady Bulldogs, with Balous, junior Ciara Harris and freshman Tiyana Alexander hounding passing lanes and poking the ball loose at seemingly every turn. Overall, North managed to generate more than 30 turnovers in the win versus allowing just 29 points.
It was only a matter of time before those extra possessions reflected on the scoreboard, and that came at the start of the third quarter.
"We made a bit of a run there in the second quarter and I think that settled us," Reed-Hamilton said. "We got into halftime and made an adjustment offensively and they just got going and shot the ball like they can."
Reed-Hamilton shifted to a four-out set opposite Longview's zone, surrounding Harris with shooters and working an inside-out game to pump some life into her team's half-court offense. Leading 20-17 at the half, the Lady Bulldogs poured on a quick 9-0 run within the first few minutes of the third quarter with junior Kaelyn Hamilton as the catalyst.
Limited to just four points in the first half, partly due to three fouls committed, North's leading scorer erupted with a 12-point third quarter on her way to scoring a game-high 22 points in the win.
"I looked at her and said, 'Big games, you can't be on the bench. Big-time players make big-time shots,'" Reed-Hamilton said. "She settled down, came out and got going. It was really good to see."
End 3Q: McKinney North 41, Longview 21Big-time quarter for @MNHSwbball's Kaelyn Hamilton. After scoring 4 pts in the 1st half, Hamilton erupts for 12 pts in the 3rd quarter alone to stake the Lady Bulldogs to a double digit lead. Ryhan Balous has 14 pts for North. pic.twitter.com/vYTZHcRLgk
Four of Hamilton's eight makes in the second half came from long range as one of several zone-busters for North. After draining just two 3-pointers as a team in the first half, the Lady Bulldogs sank eight over the final two quarters, including at least one triple made by four different players.
"We just went to a four-out instead of using two posts," Reed-Hamilton said. "We iso'ed [Harris] in there because they were cheating and made it more of an inside-out game where they either had to cover [Harris] or cover the shooters."
Hamilton was among three Lady Bulldogs to finish in double figures on the night, complemented by 17 points from Balous and 14 from Harris. That trio spearheaded a 57-18 run by North from the second quarter on, securing a return trip to the regional quarterfinals as a result.
The Lady Bulldogs will have a familiar face waiting on the other end of the court, drawing a surging Red Oak team that won its 12th game in a row on Friday following a 57-48 victory over Tyler. North got the better of a back-and-forth bout with Red Oak during the preseason on Nov. 18, 41-36.
"We feel good. Red Oak is going to be a good opponent," Reed-Hamilton said. "It'll be a fun game and I'm excited. We've been there before and don't want to stop, but I'm sure they don't either. It's going to be a game."
