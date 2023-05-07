A trip to the Class 5A state track and field meet is nothing new for McKinney North senior Sasha Harber, but she won't be alone in her latest road trip to Austin later this week.
Of course, the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs hardly ever lack in turnout for the state meet — between qualifiers and relay alternates, North will have as many as 18 student-athletes on site from Mike A. Myers Stadium for Friday's 5A state meet.
In addition to Harber, one of the Bulldogs competing will be her younger brother, Matthew. And like his older sister, Matthew will do so in the pole vault.
"I think it's really amazing, especially with it being my last year and my last high school meet, I'm going to really enjoy being able to have him there too," Sasha said. "I'm really proud of him for making it this far, because he was injured last year and didn't get to make it past the district meet.
Said Matthew: "I think it's a special opportunity for both of us. It's my one shot and I made it, and now we can experience state together."
The Harber siblings are the only two Bulldogs in program history to qualify for state in the pole vault. Sasha has developed into one of the state's best in the event, winning 5A state titles as both a sophomore and junior. Matthew is making his state meet debut as just a sophomore after registering a personal-record vault of 14-3 at the Region II-5A meet last weekend in Arlington.
"I enjoy being able to cheer her on," Matthew said. "She does hurdles as well, so after I finish with my stuff I get to go support her and cheer her on, and then sometimes she'll come over and help me out or coach me up."
Having that nearby support has helped both athletes throughout the 2023 season. Separated by just two years in age, the siblings didn't broach the idea of doing track until they were in middle school. Growing up, Sasha plied her craft in dance and rhythmic gymnastics, while Matthew tried his hand at taekwondo, soccer and gymnastics.
The Harbers were supportive of each other, no matter the sport, but both ultimately wanted something new. Track piqued Sasha's interest in the seventh grade, particularly the pole vault.
"It was just a genuine curiosity," she said. "I was going into track and looking at all the events. I saw the pole vault and thought, 'That looks interesting. I've never seen that done before.' I decided to try it out and see what it would feel like."
Matthew saw that his sister was having fun with the event and decided to take up pole vaulting in the eighth grade.
"It's also something that not a lot of people do, so if I can get pretty good at it then I'll have a shot to make varsity," Matthew said.
The pole vault certainly stands out relative to the rest of a typical high school track meet, from the complexity of the movements involved to the heights in which athletes are able to scale. It all appealed to the Harber siblings, especially the payoff upon clearing the bar.
"It feels like you're flying for a second. I like that feeling," Matthew said. "When you improve you free-fall for longer, so you can really feel the improvement as well."
Said Sasha: "The higher you get, definitely the more exciting it gets."
Although suiting up for North marks the first time the siblings have been on the same team in school, Sasha and Matthew had honed their craft several years beforehand as part of Texas Express, a club team that includes some of the top pole vaulters in the state — several of whom will also be competing in Austin this week.
Training alongside other high-level athletes in the event, the Harbers have seen their development pay off during their time at North. Fittingly enough, their breakout years both came as sophomores — Sasha cleared 13-0 to win the 5A state title in 2021 and did so once again as a junior. Competing at state has been quite the competitive boost for Harber, who has prefaced each of her trips to Austin with a second-place finish at regionals.
"I think I've just been able to get into a different mindset for state. It's a lot more competitive, there's a lot more pressure to it," said Sasha, whose PR in the pole vault is 13-6.
Matthew, then a freshman, was in attendance at Mike A. Myers Stadium last year to watch his sister ascend the podium at state for a second time.
"I remember being so excited for her, but it also gives you the feeling of wanting to get to state as well," Matthew said. "If she can do it, I feel like I can do it as well. It's that competitive nature and striving to make it to state as well."
Matthew cleared 11-6 as a freshman and has improved his performance in the pole vault by nearly three feet during his sophomore season, highlighted by his 14-3 PR at regionals.
"I got on the biggest pole I've ever used and I just told myself that I've got to hit it," he said. "I almost cleared 14-6 with it, so I felt like it worked pretty well."
He doesn't have to look far for guidance on how to approach his first-ever trip to state.
"It's going to be a little scary at first, but go out there and have fun and do your best," Sasha told her brother. "It's an experience being there at the state meet and I think you'll really like it."
Matthew will be up first when the state meet takes place on Friday, scheduled to compete at 1 p.m. Afterwards, he'll be nearby to cheer on Sasha as she competes in the pole vault at 3 p.m. as well as the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles later that evening. Sasha won a bronze medal in the 100s last season.
"It's really special being able to do this with my brother," she said. "He hasn't been down there competing the last two state meets, so the fact that he gets to come here and compete with me, I think it's really special that we get to share that."
It's a moment the two siblings hope to relish together later this week. And although it'll mark the final high school meet in Sasha's decorated high school career, the future Texas Longhorn won't be far away if Matthew is able to make a return to the state meet over the next two years.
"I'll be very glad that she's there to support me and I'm glad that I'll be able to support her as well," Matthew said. "It's the only year we'll be able to compete down there together, but hopefully she'll be able to come over from college if I get back.
"Oh I'll be there. Don't worry," Sasha added.
