McKinney North sophomores Kaelyn Hamilton and Ciara Harris were inseparable in their value to the Lady Bulldogs' run to a District 10-5A girls basketball championship, and the rest of the league's coaches agreed.
It was a unanimous vote to name both Hamilton and Harris as co-MVPs for 10-5A on the conference's annual all-district team on the heels of a historic year for the Lady Bulldogs. North posted a 32-2 record and went a perfect 14-0 in league play, and their two standout sophomores were a big reason why.
Hamilton, who earned 10-5A offensive player of the year honors as a freshman, contributed across the board for North. She averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game -- finishing top three on her team in each statistical category.
"Kaelyn was definitely an overall leader. She made our whole team better," said Veronica Reed-Hamilton, North head coach. "If you look at her out there, she doesn't just shine in specific area. ... She's so versatile and does so much. She would go from running the point and playing out of the post if we needed it. She had a complete game."
Harris was just as valuable. The sophomore forward, named 10-5A defensive player of the year as a freshman, bolstered her scoring arsenal and wound up leading the Lady Bulldogs at 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, adding 1.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 0.8 blocks for the district champs.
"Her game really transformed. Last year, she came in with a defensive mindset and scored most of her points off of that defense," Reed-Hamilton said. "This year, she really embraced developing an inside game and bought into what we wanted for the team."
Reed-Hamilton and her staff, meanwhile, were recognized as 10-5A coach of the year after leading North to a district title and the best regular-season record in program history.
"We put together a complete district season. It's very hard to do what these girls did and everyone was gunning for them each night," Reed-Hamilton said. "It takes a lot to get them prepared and in that mindset, so we were happy to be recognized like that."
Lovejoy found its way into the superlative honors after qualifying for the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. The Lady Leopards benefited from a breakout year by freshman Sidney Carr, who was named 10-5A newcomer of the year.
In her first year of varsity hoops, Carr finished second on the team in scoring at 6.8 points per game and added 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals for Lovejoy.
Denison and Princeton rounded out the 10-5A superlative honors with the Lady Yellow Jackets sporting the district's offensive player of the year in senior Jade Fry and the Lady Panthers naming senior Raylee Cave as defensive player of the year.
District champion North had four other players earn spots on the all-district team, including a first-team nod for senior Jayden Smallwood. Honorable mentions went to seniors Alexia Catching and Yarnia Evans, plus freshman Ryhan Balous.
"Our seniors have always been a big deal for us," Reed-Hamilton said. "These kids brought so many different things to the table for us defensively."
Joining Smallwood on the first was Lovejoy junior Sam Basson, who led the Lady Leopards in scoring at 11.6 points per game. Two other Lady Leopards earned spots on the team with senior Victoria LaFon and junior Chloe Schaeffer receiving honorable mentions.
Prosper Rock Hill totaled five all-district picks following its second varsity campaign, recognizing junior Rebekah Juett on the first team and senior Aariyahna Suggs on the second team. Honorable mentions went to junior Jackie Powell, sophomore Laney Hutson and senior Haleiyah Hayes.
The remainder of the 10-5A all-district first team included Wylie East senior Taylor Dailey, Princeton seniors Kaitlyn McKenna and Makenna Walker, plus The Colony junior Aaliyah Brown.
Additional second-team picks belonged to East senior Malayla Harold and sophomore LeAire Nicks, The Colony sophomore Rayna Williams, Denison freshman Kaelie Massenburg, Princeton freshman Mariah Hart and Sherman sophomore Shamiah Johnson.
