McKinney North’s volleyball program continued its winning ways Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs received 31 assists from sophomore setter Lily Nicholson in a 3-0 win (25-13, 25-10, 25-15) over Princeton to open District 10-5A play. North improved its record to 7-1 on the season.
Junior outside hitter Sydney Huck and senior middle blocker Nylah Encalade led the offense with eight and seven kills, respectively. Seniors Hallie Collett and Ashlyn Chapman combined for 11 kills and eight blocks. Sophomore libero Tinley Merder completed the night with 11 digs.
“I thought we did a good job of holding them to our goal that we set,” said Libby Rodriguez, McKinney North head coach. “We could have been a little more crisp on some things, but overall, it was a good start to district.”
North recognized Chapman, Collett and Encalade for their contributions to the program during the Senior Night recognition ceremony.
On Saturday, North shook off a sluggish start to rally past Coppell, 3-1 (19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24).
Nicholson dished out 46 assists in the Lady Bulldogs’ final tune-up before district play. Huck and Arri Fields led the offense with 21 and 12 kills, respectively. Merder recorded 30 digs.
It was all Coppell early on.
The Cowgirls jumped out to a 19-10 lead in the first set.
Although North lost by six points, the late comeback that the Lady Bulldogs staged helped them to build momentum heading into the final three sets.
North had three consecutive service aces in the second set to fuel a big run and tie the score at one set apiece.
It appeared that North and Coppell were headed for a fifth set.
Initially, the game officials ruled that North committed a net violation prior to the ball hitting the antenna. Coppell thought it had won the set by two points. But after the two officials convened, they overturned the call and ruled that a Coppell player hit the ball into the antenna prior to the net violation.
“We definitely struggled in the first game,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t think that we were awake yet. We have a starting outside (hitter) that’s injured right now. It looks a little different right now. We had certain expectations coming in and we did not live up to those that first game but we got our heads together and started playing our ball a little better. It could have been better in places, but I’m really proud of the way that our team was persistent today.”
On Friday, North added a three-game sweep of Royse City (25-13, 25-17, 25-11) to its already impressive start to the young season.
Huck and Fields combined for 23 kills on what was a great all-around team effort by the Lady Bulldogs. Encalade chipped in six kills from her middle blocker position. Merder and Huck held down the back court with a combined 39 digs. Nicholson dished out 34 assists.
