McKinney North's Carson Burden (10) celebrates as the Bulldogs defeat Frisco Reedy in a 5A Regional semifinal game on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton. The North Bulldogs won the game 2-1 to advance to the Regional Finals.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

CARROLLTON—The McKinney North boys soccer team's 2-4-2 start to the season is all but a distant memory, a hard-luck beginning that has given way to a historic conclusion.

Competing in the regional semifinals for the first time in program history on Friday, the Bulldogs penned another chapter in their landmark postseason after holding off Frisco Reedy for a 2-1 victory from Standridge Stadium. North will take on either Frisco Lone Star or Forney at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Region II-5A final.

