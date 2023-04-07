McKinney North's Carson Burden (10) celebrates as the Bulldogs defeat Frisco Reedy in a 5A Regional semifinal game on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton. The North Bulldogs won the game 2-1 to advance to the Regional Finals.
CARROLLTON—The McKinney North boys soccer team's 2-4-2 start to the season is all but a distant memory, a hard-luck beginning that has given way to a historic conclusion.
Competing in the regional semifinals for the first time in program history on Friday, the Bulldogs penned another chapter in theirlandmarkpostseason after holding off Frisco Reedy for a 2-1 victory from Standridge Stadium. North will take on either Frisco Lone Star or Forney at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Region II-5A final.
"This is a special group. There was a time in the season when we were 2-4-2 but I still felt like we had a special group," said CJ Shelton, North head coach. "It's been an honor and a joy to be a part of this. They do all the work. We have some special kids who seem to be clicking at the right time."
So much so that Friday's win marked North's 11th in a row. It required a bit of resilience amid a dizzying start to the second half after the Bulldogs and Lions played to a scoreless first 40 minutes. That stalemate gave way to a pair of goals, one by each team, scored less than one minute apart. Both came on penalty kicks, with NorthjuniorCarson Burden and ReedyseniorJacobo Betancourt converting around the 42nd minute to keep the gridlock intact at 1-1.
The Bulldogs' go-ahead goal came in similarly unique fashion. In the 49th minute, Northjunior Henry Moserfired a shot thateluded Reedy freshman goalkeeper Mason Miller, who dove to make a play, and hit the left post. The ball took a fortuitous angle for the Bulldogs, rolling right to sophomore Jack Enright, who unloaded a rebound shot of his own that deflected off the arm of Miller, diving to make another play on the ball, and in for the goal.
"We worked this week on transitional play," Shelton said. "They have a fantastic back line, their center backs are two of the best, they have such a great tandem pair there, so we felt like if we could get them on transition and Jack was in a great position. He got down the line, got open, hit every post and it finally went on."
The Bulldogs nursed that advantage to the finish line, despite spending the bulk of the final 15 minutes on the defensive. North warded off multiple set-piece chances from Reedy, something that has been on point during the Bulldogs' late-season surge. Prior to Friday's match, North had allowed just one goal in its previous five contests.
"We knew with their creativity and ability that they were going to get chances, but we were going to try and limit it to half-chances and make sure it's nothing on the dominant foot," Shelton said. "It's a credit to our defense, led by our captains Luke Adams andJayden Gates. They're the anchors there in the center. We put a game plan out and they executed."
North's win dealt Reedy its first loss since Feb. 14. The Lions went unbeaten over their next nine matches, culminating in the first regional semifinal appearance in program history to finish the year at 17-5-4 overall.
