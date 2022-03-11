Make no mistake about it: The McKinney boys basketball team had every expectation of being one of the final four teams standing in the Class 6A playoffs.
It's a task that may have seemed quite arduous at times, being one of eight top 20-ranked teams lurking in a loaded Region I-6A, but it's one the Lions never balked at. For some time now, they've felt that with their full complement of players, they have the ability to do what no team in program history has done.
McKinney has already proved that much.
Friday's 7 p.m. tipoff from the Alamodome in San Antonio against No. 4-ranked Austin Westlake marks the first time the Lions will compete in a UIL state semifinal. In the boys program's only other state tournament appearance, 94 years ago in 1928, McKinney finished among the final eight teams in a 49-18 quarterfinal loss to Athens.
"We're just taking in the moment," said Ja'Kobe Walter, McKinney junior. "Don't be scared going down there, have a lot of confidence and understand that we got here for a reason. We could really make history and that's what we want to do."
It's a journey several years in the making, in fact one that head coach Wes Watson can trace all the way back to when his players were cutting their teeth at the middle school level. He saw the potential and that has bred a rare level of continuity within the Lions, who entered this season returning their entire starting five of seniors Alex Anamekwe, Devin Vincent and Thatcher McClure, plus juniors Jacovey Campbell and Walter -- as well as key reserve and senior Jackson Steele.
Four of those five starters have logged heavy varsity minutes since they were freshmen, enduring the peaks and valleys of developing the chemistry and experience needed to bring a playoff run like this year's to life.
Twice, it ended in second-round heartbreak. In 2019, McKinney was edged in overtime by Mesquite Horn, and in 2020, an upset-minded Jesuit squad spoiled this current core's first shot at a special postseason.
"That was tough. It stung for a long time," Watson said. "But I think in some ways it probably was a bit of a catalyst for this year. It got our attention and made us not take anything for granted. It created some urgency for the guys."
"We didn't want to have that same feeling as last year. We want to evade those tears for as long as possible," Anamekwe said.
Anamekwe isn't alone in that sentiment.
"This whole season, our focus has been not making the mistakes we made last year and being better," Walter said.
Whereas the Lions' continuity was reason enough for optimism, Watson said there was no guarantee that his group would reach the level it showcased during the 2020-21 season. But it didn't take long to see those improvements unfolding firsthand, be it in a resounding victory over reigning 5A state champion Beaumont United during a summer showcase in Duncanville or in the early days of practice for the upcoming season.
"It didn't take me long to realize that we were better because all six of those dudes all got a lot better. They all improved," Watson said. "It meant a lot to them and they all invested so much into their individual games. With as many minutes as we knew those guys would play, we were better in the half court defensively and in so many specific areas. We felt like this could be a real thing."
It meant another year of continuity for a group that has collectively willed McKinney's resurgence on the hardwood. The players know each other's tendencies and shot profiles like clockwork, on top of spending years operating in the Lions' offensive and defensive schemes in high-leverage situations.
"There's no substitute for experience in this game," Watson said. "We have so much of that and they've played so many games together, it makes us sleep a lot easier as coaches."
With that experience comes trust and confidence. For all the attention opposing defenses steer towards players like Walter, the state's No. 2-ranked prospect for the Class of 2023 per 247Sports.com, or Anamekwe, an SMU commit and four-year starter, the Lions are headed to San Antonio on the strength of their collective. In McKinney's five playoff wins, four different players have led the team in scoring.
"I really think our coaches built that into us. In practice, we do a lot of drills where it's not just one person taking the shots but everyone contributing," Walter said. "They say that we're all shooters and we really believe that, and no matter who's taking that shot, we're all pretty confident that it's going in."
Even in the team's dramatic regional quarterfinal win over top-ranked Richardson, a contest where Walter needed a few quarters to find his rhythm, McKinney wasn't overwhelmed.
McClure fired away from the corners en route to a 13-point first quarter, and when Walter picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter, Steele came off the bench to supply several critical baskets.
Vincent has led the Lions in scoring twice during the postseason, including in a regional semifinal win over North Crowley, and Campbell helped ignite an emphatic second half in the regional finals against Arlington Martin with some timely makes from beyond the arc.
"Alex and Ja'Kobe get referred to as the superstars, but it takes more than one or two stars to win the whole thing," Watson said. "You've got to have other players. We do and we're fortunate that those two trust the other guys."
"We're a team and every guy is capable. It's not a surprise when someone steps up," Anamekwe added.
That mindset has helped forge a closely-knit bond both on and off the court, striking that balance between chemistry and talent to help the Lions realize the potential that began to take form years ago.
"They value winning over everything else, and winning the right way. They're willing to sacrifice individual accolades for the betterment of the team," Watson said. "They're winners and they know what winning plays look like.
"And they just care about each other. They like each other. They're friends off the court. There are going to be so many lifetime friendships made from this team."
That reflects in just how McKinney is approaching the final week of its season. Following the win over Martin, Walter talked about wanting to do this for the Lions' seniors -- a 10-player group that includes Anamekwe, Vincent, McClure, Steele, Brennyn Simon, CJ Brown, Corbin Henderson, Myson Scott, Josh Dixon and Gabe Mensah -- and Watson noted the meaning of this season for the McKinney community.
The Lions haven't lacked support, both internally and externally, on their road to the state tournament, and that influence adds another layer of motivation as the team chases history in San Antonio.
"I want this so bad for McKinney," Watson said. "All those former players -- (McKinney alum) Donte Wilson and I, who's the head coach at Lake Ridge, we text back and forth quite a bit and I've told him that I want this so bad for every player who has ever played for this program and been part of our community. We have a really proud community and it would be awesome if we could do something special for our community."
