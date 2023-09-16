McKinney FB

McKinney senior Ja'Tavious Greer races towards the end zone during Friday's 51-10 win over Little Elm.

 Photo courtesy of Josh Russell / BuzzPhotos.com

LITTLE ELM—In the District 5-6A openers for both teams, visiting McKinney blew open a close game by scoring 31 unanswered points against Little Elm to ease to a 51-10 victory at Lobo Stadium Friday night.

Little Elm (0-3, 0-1) sustained a 60-yard drive in the game’s opening possession but turned to ball over on possessions deep in McKinney’s territory.


 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments