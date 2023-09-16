LITTLE ELM—In the District 5-6A openers for both teams, visiting McKinney blew open a close game by scoring 31 unanswered points against Little Elm to ease to a 51-10 victory at Lobo Stadium Friday night.
Little Elm (0-3, 0-1) sustained a 60-yard drive in the game’s opening possession but turned to ball over on possessions deep in McKinney’s territory.
“You could tell they came to play,” said Marcus Shavers, McKinney head coach. “Holding them on that fourth down play deep in our territory was huge.”
The Lions (4-0, 1-0) wasted little time capitalizing on the defensive stand.
Senior running back Ja’Tavious Greer raced off tackle for 40 yards to put McKinney in prime field position at the Lobos' 15-yard line. Two plays later, senior Wyndham Thompson took a 3-yard dive up the middle for a touchdown with 3:39 left in the first quarter to give McKinney a 7-0 lead.
Greer led the Lions in rushing with 148 yards and two touchdowns.
The Lobos again were driving the ball late in the opening quarter, but junior Jeremiah Sowe intercepted Lobo sophomore quarterback Thomas Adams pass at the McKinney 23-yard line.
The Lions would again capitalize on the turnover.
Senior quarterback Godpower Nwawuihe took a bootleg around right tackle and rushed for a 20-yard first down at Little Elm’s 47-yard line. Nwawuihe and Greer took turns running the ball from there and the Lions went up 14-0 after the senior quarterback’s 8-yard keeper late in the second quarter.
Nwawuihe rushed for 98 yards on nine carriers and also threw for 60 yards.
Little Elm put together another long drive on the ensuing possession and got on the board when Latrell Armstrong kicked a 32-yard field goal with just over two minutes left in the first half.
Armstrong’s kick capped a 92-yard drive behind the arm of Adams and 45 yards rushing by senior running back Jaydon Perine.
Perine led all rushers with 182 yards on 19 carries.
Little Elm got a break on the opening kick off of the second half by creating a fumble on the return, setting up good field position at its own 40-yard line. Little Elm reduced the score to 14-10 when Adams connected with junior Carlos Leonard in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown pass.
But that would be all the Lobos could muster as McKinney caught fire behind 37 unanswered points.
The Lions put together two long drives of 81 and 83 yards, respectively, to take a 27-10 midway through the third quarter courtesy of touchdown runs by Greer (16 yards) and senior Makhi Frazier (4 yards).
McKinney then tacked on two defensive touchdowns on a pick-six, followed by a 34-yard touchdown run by Greer moments after Little Elm fumbled away a kickoff return.
McKinney junior Cole Dauper’s 21-yard field goal with just over a minute left in the game ended the scoring.
McKinney hosts McKinney Boyd next week from McKinney ISD Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, while Little Elm visits Denton Guyer at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex that same time.
