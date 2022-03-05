FORT WORTH -- The McKinney boys basketball team uses the term "kill" for a sequence where they record three defensive stops in a row.
The Lions felt like they needed to string three kills together in the second half on Saturday to realize their season-long goal of qualifying for the Class 6A state tournament. They exceeded that number and then some, holding Arlington Martin to just 19 points over the final three quarters to fuel a 58-36 victory in the Region I-6A finals, held at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
The win sends McKinney to the state tournament for the first time since 1928, back when the event qualified eight teams in a classification.
"We've been talking about this since the first day of the season. We felt like this was the team that could go to state," said Ja'Kobe Walter, McKinney junior. "We had that mindset through the whole season, saying and feeling like we were one of the best."
FINAL: McKinney 58, Arlington Martin 36@MHSLionsHoops is headed to state!!! An absolute defensive master class by the Lions in this one. They opened the 3rd quarter on a 13-0 run and never looked back, booking a trip to San Antonio next week. Congrats, McKinney! pic.twitter.com/pyGKojYMrb— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 5, 2022
The Lions left no doubt on Saturday, blowing open a contest where they trailed at the half, 25-23. McKinney responded by outscoring the Warriors 20-3 during a resounding third quarter.
The energy shifted in a hurry -- the Lions baited Martin into six turnovers within the frame's first six minutes and hounded the offensive glass to create numerous second- and third-shot opportunities. Senior Alex Anamekwe was the catalyst, scoring 10 of his game-high 20 points in the third quarter. He grabbed five rebounds during that frame as well, four coming on the offensive end.
"We felt like energy was something we were lacking in the first half," Anamekwe said. "We decided that was a simple fix and once we got that taken care of, it was off to the races."
End 3Q: McKinney 43, Arlington Martin 28What a friggin quarter for McKinney's Alex Anamekwe. The SMU commit totals 10 pts, 5 rebs (4 offensive) in the quarter as McKinney outscores Martin 20-3!! Yikes. pic.twitter.com/grHeMHuVYD— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 5, 2022
That Lions uncorked that energy to the tune of a 13-0 run to begin the quarter, piling up 20 points in the frame after scoring just 23 total in the first half. McKinney built a 43-28 lead through three quarters and led by as many as 25 points in the fourth before emptying its bench.
"It might have been the best half of basketball, on our part, that I've had the privilege of watching since I've been here over 22 years," said Wes Watson, McKinney head coach.
The Lions built that cushion by locking up Martin from the final three quarters, undoing the damage done early as the Warriors raced out to a 6-0 lead and ultimately a 17-11 advantage through one frame. Martin got downhill on McKinney to create a bevy of chances at the rim, but those opportunities dried up as the game progressed.
Just as the Warriors needed one quarter to score 17 points on Saturday, it took them until 2:15 remained in the fourth quarter to score their next 17 points. No Martin player tallied more than seven points in the game.
"They came out with a lot of intensity, but we've got some great fans behind us and that gave us a lot of energy on the defensive end," Walter said. "In the second half, we just kept thinking that we needed to get three 'kills' and we'd win the game. We got way more than that. We just locked up and that helped us on the other end."
HALF: Arlington Martin 25, McKinney 23Warriors get a late basket by Andre Norris to regain the lead. Moments earlier, beautiful feed by Ja'Kobe Walter to find Alex Anamekwe for a dunk. Walter leads all scorers with 11 pts at the break, Anamekwe has 7. pic.twitter.com/EKwDvILvPu— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 5, 2022
Walter scored 15 points in the win, chipping in all over the floor with nine rebounds, four assists and five steals. Senior Thatcher McClure added 10 points, the majority coming on dunks, and junior Jacovey Campbell piled up nine points, igniting the Lions' third-quarter flurry with a pair of 3-pointers.
"It feels good. Just looking back on things, it was a pretty rocky road and we weren't sure if we'd make it," Anamekwe said. "We just trusted the process and kept winning."
Saturday's victory sent McKinney out on top of a loaded Region I-6A bracket. When the playoffs began, that field included eight teams ranked in the state's top 20, per the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The Lions, tabbed No. 13, defeated four of those teams -- No. 16 South Grand Prairie (60-45), No. 1 Richardson (54-52), No. 18 North Crowley (64-48) and No. 17 Martin -- to secure one of the final four spots in the 6A state tournament, which takes place Friday-Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
"It was a gauntlet to get here," Watson said. "The five teams we had to beat to get to this point were no joke. So many well-coached programs with playoff tradition. We had to earn it."
