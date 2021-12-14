The first half of Monday’s District 5-6A opener featured all manner of peaks and valleys for the McKinney girls basketball team.
Juggling two quarters where they scored 23 and four points, respectively, the Lionettes’ coaching staff preached patience — a message that was well-received in the second half as McKinney picked up a 49-40 victory to begin its conference schedule.
“In the second quarter, our biggest problems came against their man-to-man defense. They started in a zone and switched to man, and we were just making a lot of poor decisions and lacking patience,” said Paige Loy, McKinney assistant coach. “That’s something we talked about at halftime and I think they were a little more prepared to handle it in the third quarter when they had time to think things through and better understand what they needed to be doing.”
The Lionettes outscored the Lady Wildcats 22-18 over the final two quarters, building a lead of as many as 13 points along the way. McKinney slowed a second-quarter blitz by Guyer, who trailed by as many as 17 points early on but managed to whittle that deficit down to five points by halftime, 27-22.
The Lionettes cleaned up the turnover problems that plagued them in the second quarter and imposed their will in the paint. Sophomore Sam Tillson was at the forefront, scoring 10 of her 14 points in the third quarter as McKinney stemmed the tide with an 11-3 run to open the half. Junior Adaugo Okpala contributed to that third-quarter surge by converting steals into layups on consecutive possessions as well.
“Sam is great and very skilled, especially for her size,” Loy said. “We had a size advantage against Guyer at some positions, so that was something we also tried to utilize a bit more — posting her up and getting her the ball inside.”
It was akin to the energetic way McKinney began the ballgame, blasting Guyer with a run of 17 consecutive points in the first quarter to build a 23-7 lead through eight minutes. It was as encouraging a note as Loy could have anticipated, elevated off the bench with McKinney head coach Deb Harris missing Monday’s game due to what the program said was a family emergency.
“They came out really strong. Coach Harris suffered a loss, which is why she wasn’t able to be here, and I think our kids responded really well and wanted to show what they did for her, in a way,” Loy said. “They came out pretty motivated.”
Tillson and sophomore Skylar Anamekwe, who totaled 12 points in the win, set the tone inside as McKinney attacked Guyer in transition, and junior Jillian Fox came off the bench firing away from long range — sinking a trio of 3-pointers for nine points in the first quarter.
Guyer responded by outscoring McKinney 15-4 in the second quarter — a frame where the Lionettes were held scoreless until 1:30 remained in the first half. The Lady Wildcats shifted to a man defense and stifled the Lionettes’ dribble penetration, poking balls loose to create turnovers and transition opportunities.
Raina Akbar paced Guyer with 14 points, including three 3-pointers, as the lone Lady Wildcat in double figures.
Once McKinney returned fire in the third quarter, Guyer’s ball pressure again took its toll in the fourth. But for any hardships the Lionettes had with protecting the ball, baited into eight more turnovers in the fourth quarter, Guyer never managed to get its deficit past seven points due to McKinney’s own active defense, which contributed to 10 second-half turnovers by the Lady Wildcats.
“I think our girls did a good job of hustling back and our bigger players did a good job making their shots difficult, so even though they were trying to get some shots in transition, we were altering shots pretty well with some of our size,” Loy said.
Seeking its first 2-0 start to district play since 2015, McKinney returns to action at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 21 when it visits Prosper.
