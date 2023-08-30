McKinney volleyball

McKinney celebrates a point in Tuesday's fifth set against Prosper Walnut Grove.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

PROSPER—Facing a 2-1 deficit, the McKinney volleyball team shifted gears midway through Tuesday's fourth set against Prosper Walnut Grove and never let its foot off the gas.

The Lionettes closed the fourth set strong, scoring 13 of the frame's final 17 points, and began the decisive fifth set with just as emphatic a run. McKinney blitzed Walnut Grove for a 10-1 lead and held on from there to claim a 3-2 victory (19-25, 25-13, 16-25, 25-16, 15-8) in a back-and-forth tune-up as both teams hit the stretch run of their respective preseason schedules.

Olivia Cohee

McKinney junior Olivia Cohee tallied 25 kills during Tuesday's five-set win over Prosper Walnut Grove.
Danielle Whitmire

Prosper Walnut Grove sophomore Danielle Whitmire, right, led the Lady Wildcats in kills, blocks and assists on Tuesday.

