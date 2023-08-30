PROSPER—Facing a 2-1 deficit, the McKinney volleyball team shifted gears midway through Tuesday's fourth set against Prosper Walnut Grove and never let its foot off the gas.
The Lionettes closed the fourth set strong, scoring 13 of the frame's final 17 points, and began the decisive fifth set with just as emphatic a run. McKinney blitzed Walnut Grove for a 10-1 lead and held on from there to claim a 3-2 victory (19-25, 25-13, 16-25, 25-16, 15-8) in a back-and-forth tune-up as both teams hit the stretch run of their respective preseason schedules.
"Serving is part of our offense," said Kristi Hager, McKinney head coach. "Being able to focus on consistent serves and hitting our zones did us well in the fifth set. It's a very good Walnut Grove team that also serves very aggressive, so it was much a back and forth to see who would win that battle."
McKinney strings together a 10-1 run to open the 5th set to pace the victory. Macie Potter serves up match point below as the Lionettes rally from a 2-1 set deficit to pick up the preseason road win. pic.twitter.com/1ov0EWuhBV
It was the proverbial game of runs, with all five sets decided by at least six points – in sets two through five, either McKinney or Walnut Grove strung together a stretch where it outscored the opponent by at least eight points.
After Walnut Grove used a 6-1 run to create separation for a 25-19 win in set one, McKinney was quick to counter with an 11-1 stretch to blow open a second frame the Lionettes ultimately won 25-13.
The tide shifted back to the home side for the third term, as Walnut Grove took control by outscoring the Lionettes 11-2 to close out a 25-16 win. But McKinney's resilience shined through once again in set four, busting open a 12-12 tie with a 10-1 run of its own to pace a 25-16 victory and force a decisive fifth frame.
"It's all about us focusing on ourselves. When we're focusing on ourselves and doing our individual jobs, we're able to put it together," Hager said. "When we get squirrely and those runs start happening, we have to regain our composure and work through that adversity."
For as much as momentum ebbed and flowed on Tuesday, the offense of junior Olivia Cohee was a constant for McKinney. She led all hitters with 27 kills in the win, including six apiece in the second, third and fourth sets. And fittingly enough, she got the Lionettes on the board first to begin the fifth and spark a 10-1 run in the process.
"She has done a great job," Hager said. "She's a six-rotation player for us and is more aggressive than she has been the last two years. Her age and maturity are showing and we've been able to capitalize on that."
Cohee got plenty of help on the attack, including a couple late kills from sophomore Macie Potter to seal the win. Potter chipped in 10 kills, while junior Aniya Garman added 11 kills.
As McKinney's veteran play shined late, Walnut Grove head coach Autumn Loyd called Tuesday's finish a learning experience for her group. Competing in their inaugural varsity campaign, the Lady Wildcats have punched above their weight for a team rostering no seniors and playing together for the first time.
Walnut Grove was coming off a 4-4 finish at the prestigious Volleypalooza tournament that included a three-set upset of state-ranked Southlake Carroll. Loyd saw some carry-over in how the upstart Lady Wildcats comported themselves early on against McKinney.
"For us, it was in the beginning the first time I saw us apply a scouting report to a team," Loyd said. "We said that McKinney was going to give quite a bit of line and we have right sides who can really nail it that way. We worked with our middles on going to zone four and they applied that. I saw a lot of maturity with the scouting report and how they were able to apply that."
The Lady Wildcats have leaned plenty on the all-around play of sophomore Danielle Whitmire to begin the season, and that remained the case on Tuesday. Whitmire, who earned all-district honors as a freshman with Prosper, totaled 12 kills, 19 assists, five blocks and five digs on the night. That included four kills and two blocks as part of an authoritative start to the night for Walnut Grove in the opening set.
Junior Samantha Torres and sophomore Kate Humbarger added eight and seven kills, respectively, with Torres coming up big with five kills in the third set.
The Lady Wildcats look to learn from Tuesday's finish as they ramp up preparations for the start of district play, which begins on Sept. 8. McKinney gets its 5-6A campaign underway that same night, eyeing an improvement on last year's fifth-place finish in the conference.
"We obviously still have things to work through—nobody should get that big of a run on you—but it's a great group," Hager said. "It's a positive group that's very together. They're happy to be done with tournament season and ready to get district started."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.