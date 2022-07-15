Just 16 years old, McKinney resident Liv Hovde has experienced moments on the tennis courts that most her age can only dream of, already having competed on one of the sport's most coveted stages.
And yet, her coach still sees so much more ahead for one of the world's top junior players.
"She's still a little in awe of everything that's going on. She's only 16 years old," said Phil Dent, Australian tennis legend and coach at Dent Tennis Academy in Keller. "It's not like she's been around all this forever. She's just 16 and hasn't seen much yet. But with all the stuff that she's had to handle, she's done very well."
As Hovde continues to navigate the junior tennis ranks, the spotlight has brightened with each match. After last weekend, the McKinney product's ascent now includes a Wimbledon girls singles championship, won July 9 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
"She's good. She works hard and possesses all the good qualities you need to be a professional athlete," Dent said. "She's competitive, works hard, has all the stuff. She's got the whole package, she just needs to grow a little bit, get a little stronger, because this year she's playing kids that are a lot bigger and stronger. She has to catch up in that area, which she will in a matter of time."
Hovde went unbeaten in six matches at Wimbledon, dispatching of all but one opponent in two sets. She defeated Hungary's Luca Udvardy in the finals on sets of 6-3 and 6-4, becoming just the second American to win the girls' title at the All England Club in the last 30 years.
"It feels incredible and unbelievable," Hovde said after the finals match. "... I just wanted to do my best and my best got me the [championship]."
It's quite the accolade for the McKinney resident, who moved to the Metroplex from Minnesota and began training under Dent around age 11. Dent, who authored a decorated tennis career of his own with three singles titles, an Australian Open doubles title and a U.S. Open mixed doubles title, has seen Hovde's rise firsthand.
"There are a lot of good 11-year-olds, and she was definitely good," Dent said. "She has just gone through the process of getting better and better. If you challenge her with something, she gets it done. Every level, you've got to keep moving forward, because if you don't you're stuck. But she's able to move through each level and has done pretty well."
Dent attributes Hovde's work ethic and willingness to be challenged to that ascent. The McKinney product showcased that resolve during her most competitive match at Wimbledon, which came in the third round against Canada's Kayla Cross. Cross handed Hovde her lone set loss in a 6-4 opening frame and was playing for match point with a 5-4 advantage in the second set.
And although Hovde's ensuing shot was ruled out by the umpire, she challenged the call and had it overturned on replay. Hovde recovered and went on to win the second set 7-5 and the third set 6-4.
"She's competitive and she fights. She never stops fighting," Dent said. "You have to have that ability. She has been down match point at Wimbledon and down match point at Roehampton the week before. She's just willing to play well under pressure and not back off. She produces the good stuff when it counts, which is a rarity."
Hovde's longtime coach also lauded her mental composure, particularly at such a young age, as well as her support system. Dent noted that Hovde has "good tennis parents," and she was quick to thank her mother, Michelle Mitchell, during her post-match interview following her Wimbledon title win.
Including her championship win at Roehampton the week prior on July 1, Hovde has now won 12 consecutive matches on grass. She improved to 33-4 on the year following her Wimbledon performance and continues to climb the International Tennis Federation junior rankings.
Positioned at No. 173 in the world in July 2021, Hovde exited last year at No. 30 and currently sits at No. 4. She trails top-ranked Petra Marcinko (Croatia), Lucie Havlickova (Czech Republic) and Sofia Costoulas (Belgium).
As Dent put it, Hovde is "a natural at it all." The McKinney product doesn't plan on slowing down either, noting after her big win last weekend that she hopes to soon be back at Wimbledon competing in the professional draw.
"She has it all — it's just a matter of believing in yourself and going through that process," Dent said. "Just going through dealing with something like playing on the No. 1 court at Wimbledon. You can tell her about it, but she has to experience all that stuff.
"She knows that she needs to keep moving forward and that she can't stop trying to get better."
