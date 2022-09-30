MCKINNEY HIGH DENTON BRASWELL FBO KB

McKinney senior Keldric Luster (12) totaled 477 yards of offense in the Lions' 60-51 victory over Denton Braswell.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

McKinney senior Keldric Luster threw for three touchdowns and 385 yards while also running for 92 yards and another score to lead the Lions' football team to a frantic, come-from-behind win over visiting Denton Braswell, 60-51, in a shootout Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium.

The Lions (5-1, 3-0 in district) fell behind 14-0 early in the first quarter after two early Braswell touchdown passes, both from Keegan Byrd to Ja’Ryan Wallace.

