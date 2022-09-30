McKinney senior Keldric Luster threw for three touchdowns and 385 yards while also running for 92 yards and another score to lead the Lions' football team to a frantic, come-from-behind win over visiting Denton Braswell, 60-51, in a shootout Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium.
The Lions (5-1, 3-0 in district) fell behind 14-0 early in the first quarter after two early Braswell touchdown passes, both from Keegan Byrd to Ja’Ryan Wallace.
McKinney junior Bryan Jackson scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:27 remaining in the opening quarter to cut the deficit to 14-7. Jackson led all rushers with 168 yards and four touchdowns.
Byrd’s 57-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Scruggs with under a minute to play in the first quarter increased Braswell’s lead to 21-7.
The Lions came storming back in the second quarter.
Luster, an SMU commit, capped a long drive with a 13-yard touchdown toss to Dylan Brown to make it 21-14.
McKinney capitalized on a fumble late in the quarter. Jackson’s second touchdown run of the night came at the 3:50 mark of the second quarter to get the Lions within a point at 21-20.
Braswell (2-4, 0-3) took a 28-20 lead with 2:46 left in the first half when Byrd found a wide-open Jaiden Rooks in the end zone.
The Lions would answer and reduced the lead to 28-26 when Jackson scampered from 6 yards out with 1:16 left in the half. But the Bengals drove the length of the field and went up 35-26 on Byrd’s 2-yard run with 22 seconds left before intermission.
“What a game. Hats off to Braswell, they came ready to play," said Marcus Shavers, McKinney head coach.
Shavers' Lions exploded offensively in the second half.
Luster’s 47-yard touchdown run pulled McKinney to within 35-33 at the beginning of the third quarter, and his 27-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Rhodes gave the Lions its first lead, 40-35, midway through the quarter.
It was a see-saw game from there.
The Bengals went up 42-40 when Earl Richardson raced in from the 10-yard line with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter.
McKinney scored two unanswered touchdowns late in the quarter to take 53-42 advantage.
“So proud of this team," Shavers said. “Got down early and never lost hope and kept fighting.”
Braswell cut into the lead at the very end of the third quarter when Richardson broke free for a 43-yard touchdown run to make it 53-48.
Matt Rodas’ 37-yard field goal capped a 97-yard drive for the Bengals to make it 53-51, but those were the last points of the night for Braswell.
McKinney recovered the ensuing onside kick, and Jackson’s 5-yard touchdown run with 2:44 to go secured the win for the Lions.
Braswell’s Wallace led all receivers with 260 yards on nine receptions, while Byrd threw for 468 yards and four touchdowns.
The two teams combined for 1,386 total yards and 67 first downs.
McKinney plays next at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Allen. Braswell hosts Denton Guyer on the same night.
