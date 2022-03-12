SAN ANTONIO -- The McKinney boys basketball team hasn't been on the receiving end of many big runs during its road to the UIL state tournament, but they've no doubt happened. Each time, the message has been about patience and staying in the moment, and the Lions have managed to return fire each time.
McKinney found its footing in Saturday's Class 6A state championship game, but a near-flawless first half by Duncanville was ultimately too much to overcome.
The Panthers blitzed McKinney with a 22-7 first quarter and led by as many as 25 points in the first half, posting a 69-49 victory from the Alamodome to capture their third consecutive state title.
"Obviously, the end result wasn't what we wanted," said Wes Watson, McKinney head coach. "We weren't just happy to be here. We wanted to win this thing and you can tell by the expressions on these guys' faces how much this hurt."
It was an uphill climb for the Lions, making their first-ever appearance in the state title game. They exited the court through two quarters staring down a 46-21 halftime deficit following a banked-in 3-pointer from Duncanville's Ashton Hardaway in the second quarter's final 30 seconds.
"We just challenged them (at halftime). Regardless of what the score is, we're going to walk out of here proud of our effort and I was really proud of that," Watson said.
The Lions responded with 11 consecutive points to open the second half, outscoring Duncanville 14-4 in the third quarter. McKinney's defensive energy and detail amped up, forcing the Panthers into four turnovers within the frame's first two minutes and holding them scoreless until a Cameron Barnes dunk with 1:41 remaining in the quarter. The Lions had success inside on the other end of the floor, pulling within 46-32 with 2:33 left in the frame following a free throw by junior Ja'Kobe Walter.
"I thought we just did a better job containing the ball up top, walling up when it got on the rim, and we did a better job winning 50-50 balls," Watson said. "I thought our first-shot defense was better and I think part of that was not allowing an easy offense for them because of our mistakes."
Watson added that he felt the Lions adjusted better to the game's physicality in the second half, as McKinney ultimately whittled a 25-point deficit down to 13 with 6:53 to go in the fourth quarter.
Duncanville stemmed the tide from that point forward, however, stringing together an 8-1 run to put the Lions' comeback effort to rest.
It was a hill too steep for McKinney following Duncanville's first-half barrage. The Panthers came at the Lions in waves, uncorking a brand of size, length and skill befitting of a group that has stacked up among the best in the nation this season. And for all the superlative efforts and heroics that it took to bring McKinney onto that same dance floor Saturday, the Lions at last met their match.
Duncanville shot 64% in the first half and doubled up McKinney in both rebounds (16-8) and turnovers forced (10-5). The Panthers' cadre of rangy defenders bottled up the Lions' dribble-drive attack, inducing multiple five-second violations and limiting McKinney to just 41% shooting through two quarters.
"I've been coming down here for 28 years to this tournament and I've seen a lot of great teams ... but I'm not so sure that team that we just played isn't the best I've ever seen down here," Watson said. "They're incredibly talented and well-coached. They had it cooking in the first half and when a team gets going like that, it's tough."
Anthony Black spearheaded the Panthers' championship outing, named 6A state tournament MVP after logging 19 points on just five field-goal attempts on Saturday, coupled with four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Walter paced McKinney with 23 points in the loss, including 10 in the fourth quarter in an effort to will the Lions' comeback. Senior Thatcher McClure added nine points and five rebounds, while junior Jacovey Campbell scored six.
"Doing it with these guys -- when I started as a freshman, a lot of these guys were sophomores and my first high school teammates -- freshman and sophomore years, we didn't make it as far as we wanted to in the playoffs, but this last year with them and going this far means a lot," Walter said. "I've seen their growth and we've done it together. It's been amazing."
The Lions haven't been alone in seeing that progress unfold firsthand, and the applause and chants from the sizable turnout on McKinney's half of the Alamodome showed as much. Chants of "Lion Nation" echoed as the players walked off the floor with their Class 6A state runner-up trophy in hand, closing out their best-ever playoff run at 35-6 overall.
"We wanted this so bad for McKinney," Watson said. "We wanted it for all the former players, we wanted it for our former students and fans. It's a wonderful community. I told our guys this all year -- your community loves you and you're going to have so much support as we go through this thing, and they got a chance to see that tonight.
"This community is special, and we were playing for a lot of people."
