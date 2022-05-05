Two of the most prominent pieces in the McKinney boys basketball team's run to a Class 6A state runner-up season are headed outside the area for the next chapter in their respective careers.
Junior Ja'Kobe Walter announced on Thursday that he will be transferring to Link Academy, based in Missouri, for his senior season. That same afternoon, senior Alex Anamekwe committed to play for the University of Texas. Both players made their decisions known via Twitter.
Walter, the Star Local Media all-area MVP and 5-6A offensive player of the year, spent the first three seasons of his high school career at McKinney. As a junior, he averaged 23.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
Tabbed as the nation's No. 17-ranked prospect, according to ESPN, Walter was named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-state team and the 6A all-state tournament team.
He'll continue his career at Link Academy, a college prep school that plays a national schedule and is coming off the inaugural season in its basketball program's history. According to MaxPreps, Link posted a 34-2 record last season.
Walter's decision comes shortly after the five-star prospect announced the final eight schools in his college recruiting — narrowing his list to UCLA, Seton Hall, Auburn, Kansas, Alabama, Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas.
The lattermost on that list will be the new college stomping grounds for his former high school teammate Anamekwe. The three-star forward was originally committed to SMU but was released from his national letter of intent in April, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the state for the 2022 class, Anamekwe authored a momentous four-year career at McKinney. A two-time selection as his district's defensive player of the year, Anamekwe averaged 10.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game as a senior.
The future Longhorn had his fingerprints all over McKinney's run to the 6A state final, including two game-winners during the postseason — one coming in the regional quarterfinals in a 54-52 upset of top-ranked Richardson and again in the state semifinals for a 68-66 double overtime win over Austin Westlake.
