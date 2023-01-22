McKinney North head girls soccer coach Lance Lovell knew in advance that his team's run through last week's varsity tournament in Forney came with the opportunity to potentially secure the 200th win of his career.
Sure enough, that milestone came following a 4-0 shutout of North Forney on Jan. 13. And whereas there were some celebrations afterwards, including a team-wide trip to Braum's once the Lady Bulldogs got back to McKinney, Lovell's elation was more centered on an impressive tournament showing by his squad.
North clinched third place in the Forney showcase, going 4-1-0 with 16 goals scored, three goals allowed and a trio of shutouts. There was a level of attrition to the Lady Bulldogs' effort, playing four matches in two days. That included start times of 9 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 13 when North secured the 199th and 200th wins of Lovell's career on commanding clean sheets against Athens (6-0) and North Forney.
"To have 10 goals in back-to-back games the same day and it being their fourth game in two days, they should have been tired. They should have been exhausted, but they just came out and went after it," Lovell said. "The ball movement has really improved and the coordination on the field between the players has become really dynamic. I'm really liking what I'm seeing."
North's showing in Forney comes amid a productive start to the 2023 season. Entering Friday's non-district bout with Frisco Independence, the Lady Bulldogs had won six of their previous seven matches as part of a 7-3 start.
North has its sights set on a bounce-back year following last season's fifth-place district finish and restoring the playoff tradition that has become commonplace during Lovell's time at the helm. Now in his 17th season leading the Lady Bulldogs, Lovell has guided the program to 11 playoff appearances — competing in the postseason all but once between 2009-21.
It's the only home Lovell has known at the high school level, initially coaching club soccer for about six years before joining North as an assistant on the boys soccer team's staff in 2004 under Trace Craft. He took over as the Lady Bulldogs' head coach in 2006 following the program's Class 4A state championship run under Jimmie Lankford, who made the move to newly opened McKinney Boyd that same year for the inaugural season of its girls soccer team.
"I love the school. Both my kids went to school here and graduated from North. We have some awesome people at North, from the principal to the athletic coordinator and the rest of the coaches," Lovell said. "I don't know any different because I've only been with one high school, but if every other place is like this, it's awesome."
Lovell's passion extends to the pitch itself, having played extensively before making the move to coaching and soaking in more and more about the game's tactical nuances with each year on the sidelines.
"I've had to change my approach to the game a bit as far as getting more knowledgeable about how to play and teach the game," Lovell said. "I'm learning all the time and trying to do the best I can with that. It's one of those games where you never stop learning."
And although last season marked a rare postseason miss for the Lady Bulldogs, the bounce-back potential is there early on. Only three of North's 11 all-district honorees from 2022 were seniors, and the team returns a whopping 15 players from last season.
"We knew coming into this year that it was a different year," Lovell said. "Even before the year started, I knew we had some younger players that got some varsity opportunities last year and having that year of experience has really allowed them to grow into a different type of player."
The Lady Bulldogs entered the week having shut out five opponents across their first seven wins, something Lovell attributes to the coordination on the back line between seniors Jenna Wilkinson and Emalee Jones, plus the airtight work in goal from junior Morgan Paley.
North has also received a boost on the attack from Katherine Geiser, who leads the team in scoring and is tied for the lead in assists as just a freshman. Lovell is plenty encouraged by the production out of the midfield between Geiser and junior Danica Anaya, as well as the work up front with junior Mary Kessler currently second on the team in goals scored.
"Going into our Performance Course training before the season, it was very evident that they were there to work and get better," Lovell said. "They believe that maybe we have something special this year and they're working hard for it."
The Lady Bulldogs' open District 13-5A play at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday with a home match against Greenville.
