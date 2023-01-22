Lance Lovell

McKinney North head girls soccer coach Lance Lovell recently captured the 200th win of his career, as the Lady Bulldogs are off to a productive start to their 2023 season.

McKinney North head girls soccer coach Lance Lovell knew in advance that his team's run through last week's varsity tournament in Forney came with the opportunity to potentially secure the 200th win of his career.

Sure enough, that milestone came following a 4-0 shutout of North Forney on Jan. 13. And whereas there were some celebrations afterwards, including a team-wide trip to Braum's once the Lady Bulldogs got back to McKinney, Lovell's elation was more centered on an impressive tournament showing by his squad.

