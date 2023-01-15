Wes Watson

McKinney head boys basketball coach Wes Watson has coached the Lions to 14 playoff appearances on his way to 400 career wins.

Now in his 22nd season as McKinney head boys basketball coach, Wes Watson has learned plenty about appreciating the process throughout his time at the helm.

Watson remembers coaching an upstart Lions squad during the early-2000s and the baptism by fire of competing in a district that featured three future NBA players. That wielded its share of bumps early into Watson's tenure, but the head coach lauded the work put in by his players and the support he received within the school district as he began forging his vision for the program.

