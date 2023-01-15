Now in his 22nd season as McKinney head boys basketball coach, Wes Watson has learned plenty about appreciating the process throughout his time at the helm.
Watson remembers coaching an upstart Lions squad during the early-2000s and the baptism by fire of competing in a district that featured three future NBA players. That wielded its share of bumps early into Watson's tenure, but the head coach lauded the work put in by his players and the support he received within the school district as he began forging his vision for the program.
"The leadership above me trusted the process and saw that our kids were still working hard and saw a light at the end of the tunnel," Watson said.
It's one that shines plenty bright to this day, with McKinney coming off its best season ever in 2021-22 with a trip to the Class 6A state championship game. Plenty of victories have piled up for Watson along the way, to the point where the Lions' longtime head coach surpassed 400 wins for his career on Dec. 30 during McKinney's 3-1 run through the annual Whataburger Tournament.
"I'm just real thankful. I've been fortunate to be around some great people and to have really strong leadership above me through the years. There's a lot of people for me to be thankful for," Watson said.
One way Watson went about expressing that gratitude was through a group chat with all of his former assistant coaches shortly after he reached his milestone.
"I told them all, 'This isn't really my style, but I felt like I needed to let everyone know how much I appreciated them,'" Watson said. "I sent that out to the group and several of them took the opportunity to roast me a bit, which was pretty fun."
Whereas Watson kept things relatively guarded when he reached 300 wins a few years earlier, there was a bit more emotion to this recent accolade. He noted how much it meant to have his son Noah, who helps as an analyst with the basketball program, be part of his 400th career win.
With more than two decades of head coaching experience under his belt, Watson began his career by navigating a couple rungs of the sub-varsity ladder within Plano ISD — coaching at Schimelpfenig Middle School and Vines High School — before joining Rodney Belcher's staff at McKinney for the 2000-01 season.
After one year as an assistant, the opportunity for Watson to become McKinney's head coach arose the following season when Belcher accepted a collegiate assistant job at New Mexico under Fran Fraschilla. Belcher lobbied for Watson to be his successor.
"He kept telling me, 'Wes, this is about to be your job,'" Watson said.
Watson's relationship with Belcher, who would later lead the Plano girls basketball team to a Class 6A state championship in 2018, is as integral as any in shaping the longtime McKinney head coach's career. Beyond the bond built through coaching, Watson said Belcher introduced him to his future wife, Katie, who's the head cross country coach at McKinney.
In Watson's first three years as head coach, McKinney went 17-73 while competing in a daunting district that included future NBA pros in The Colony's Deron Williams and Bracey Wright, as well as Newman Smith's Jason Maxiell. It wasn't until the 2005-06 season when the Lions began to turn the corner, going 27-7 and qualifying for the second round of the playoffs. That season sparked a run of 14 playoff appearances over the next 17 years.
"That was the breakthrough, going 27-7. We've had a few down years since then, but for the most part we've been pretty competitive and highly competitive the last few years," Watson said.
Although the landscape has changed plenty since Watson joined McKinney — nearby McKinney North hadn't begun participating in varsity athletics and McKinney Boyd was several years away from being built — the Lions have been a constant in the city's success on the hardwood.
That includes a recent stretch that culminated in McKinney's first appearance at the state tournament since 1928. The Lions went 35-6 on the year, initially finishing as Class 6A state runner-up to Duncanville before the UIL stripped the Panthers of their state title for using an ineligible player. As a result, McKinney was designated as the state champions for the 2021-22 season.
"What we had these past few years was really special," Watson said. "Having those three classes back-to-back-to-back ... and to truly build it the right way with kids who grew up here and went to elementary school in McKinney, it was a truly organic deal and to have that level of talent, and to get to where we got to, it was lightning in a bottle."
Watson said he and MISD administration are in the process of planning a springtime get-together with the players from that team to celebrate their historic season. It's those relationships built with players, as well as his fellow coaches, that have kept Watson at it over the years.
"I've been fortunate to have a lot of good players and assistant coaches. Plus, I've got such a respect for the profession and what other coaches do. The empathy we can have for each other, we know what it takes.
"My wife is incredible. She's a coach too, and the amount of stuff she does for our family is unbelievable. There's no way I could sustain this without her.
"That support system and the process of building a team to try and make kids better and bring out the best in kids as both players and people — we want to lay a foundation for them on top of what their parents have. That's all very important to me."
And it'll be part of what keeps the longtime McKinney head coach going in the years to come.
"The players and being around other coaches will be the hardest things to walk away from whenever that time comes, but right now I have a pretty healthy appetite for coaching and trying to make guys better," Watson said.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.