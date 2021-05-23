The McKinney Christian baseball team raised the bar for its program in 2021, advancing to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division II state tournament for the first time ever.
The Mustangs ultimately fell two wins short of a state championship after dropping a nip-and-tuck bout with Southwest Christian in the state semifinals on May 12, 3-2, at Waco ISD Stadium.
It was a contest that began on an encouraging note for McKinney Christian, opening up a 2-0 lead through two innings thanks to RBIs from Hudson Cross and Ryan Radtke. Cross broke the seal with an RBI single to left field that scored Hayden Faulkner for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.
Radtke’s plate discipline paid off later that same frame as drew a bases-loaded walk to score Jake Gerardis for a two-run edge.
Offense was at a premium for both teams, who combined for eight hits on the day. Southwest found its groove later in the contest, pulling even at 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning on a two-run double from Trendan Parish and seizing the lead in the top of the seventh. The go-ahead run came on a passed ball after Southwest had loaded up the bases with two outs.
The Mustangs couldn’t muster a counterstrike, retired in order in the bottom of the seventh behind a pair of strikeouts from Parish. He pitched the final six innings of the ballgame in relief and totaled 13 strikeouts for the win.
McKinney Christian countered with the duo of Radtke and Cooper Roach. The former tossed 6.1 innings in the loss, allowing just two runs (both unearned) on four hits to go along with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
It was the second one-run game the Mustangs had played during the postseason, the other coming in the regional round of the playoffs where McKinney Christian mounted an improbable come-from-behind win over Emery/Weiner, 15-14, in a game the Mustangs trailed 14-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.
From that moment on, McKinney Christian scored 14 unanswered runs, capped by a walk-off single by Roach in the bottom of the seventh to compete the comeback.
The Mustangs tallied 19 hits in that win, with Radtke, Cross and Roach all tallying three hits to spearhead the rally. Of the team’s 19 hits, 10 produced extra bases — Radtke doubled twice as part of a five-RBI performance, and Roach, prior to his walk-off heroics in the seventh inning, had a solo home run earlier in the night.
Also picking up wins over Flower Mound Coram Deo (5-2) and Grapevine Faith Christian (4-2), McKinney Christian ended its season at 21-7-1 overall.
