Daniel Foster has been preparing for this week for a long time.
He still remembers walking off the football field at Southlake's Dragon Stadium following his final high school game with Hebron back in 2002 and already knowing what he wanted to do next.
Even beforehand, Foster can recount the exact classroom at Hebron that he sat in when he was asked what career he wanted to pursue. He wanted to coach.
Coincidentally enough, Foster said one of the people in that classroom was Joe McBride, who was Hebron's defensive coordinator at the time. McBride coached Foster during his days as a Hawk and the two have been part of several coaching staffs together as Foster's career took flight, including the past three seasons at McKinney Boyd.
And with McBride announcing his retirement on Jan. 19 after 30-plus years of coaching, Foster will get a chance to carry that torch after being named the Broncos' next head coach on Monday.
"When I got that phone call, it was tears of joy," Foster said. "People like coach McBride, coach (Brian) Brazil and coach (Galen) Zimmerman, those guys made such an impact on me and it wasn't just because I was a football player. My skin color never mattered to them and neither did my background. They just wanted to make me better and they've been doing that since I was playing for them."
Foster's promotion comes following three seasons as Boyd's offensive coordinator. He got his start as a full-time coach back in 2008 with Frisco Liberty and has also coached at Coppell and Dripping Springs. The lattermost offered a unique opportunity for Foster, who served as both Dripping Springs' offensive coordinator and athletic coordinator under Zimmerman.
"He let me do a lot of the clerical stuff and work with the middle schools," Foster said. "I just kept gaining more knowledge on how to do things and Dripping Schools ISD did an amazing job grooming me. They took me in and let me learn everything."
Foster kept a similar mentality upon joining McBride's staff at Boyd in 2019. Whereas when Foster coached at Coppell and Dripping Springs, he was entering situations where McBride had already laid his foundation, Foster got to see that process unfolded from the beginning while with the Broncos.
He's prepared himself for this opportunity ever since, and it's only fitting that he succeeds a coach he has been connected to for more than 20 years. McBride coached Foster in high school and the bond between the two has only strengthened ever since.
"He was a father figure to me. Sometimes when I was back in town, I'd come over to his house and wash clothes at his house and eat food, and I have great parents," Foster said. "... He solidified what my mom and dad built. My parents built a foundation built on the cross of Jesus and a love of God, and coach McBride solidified that by walking, talking and doing that every day. He validated my family's values with tough love, direction, dedication and how to treat people."
Foster holds great respect for the foundation McBride laid at Boyd and looks to continue those ideals as head coach. Foster has played a hand in the Broncos' recent resurgence, including back-to-back playoff appearances the past two seasons after the program hadn't qualified for the postseason since 2014.
"The expectation is to always build -- once you check one box, you've got to find another. It's not just about getting to the playoffs, it's about getting a playoff win," Foster said. "Playoffs should be something that's a standard. We've got to start reiterating that we do things a certain way here at Boyd, we have standards and we live above those standards. They've heard the message before and that won't change -- the messenger may chance, but the message will not."
It coincides with the kind of culture put in place by McBride, one where coaches aren't just helping develop student-athletes but their fellow coaches as well. Foster can attest, having spent the majority of his coaching career learning under McBride before getting the opportunity to take the reins of a program for the first time.
"I can't thank our administration enough -- our principal Jennifer Peirson, our superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel, assistant AD Shawn Pratt and AD Jennifer Frazier -- for trusting and believing in me after the three years of hard work that I've put in," Foster said. "Anything you do, to be the boss of something is hard. It's a dream and even now it's still emotional.
"It's hard to get here and be in this spot, especially at a 6A program, and those people said that I could do it."
