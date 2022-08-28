Ever since she was a freshman during the 2019 season, Lily Nicholson has been a prominent contributor for the McKinney North volleyball team.
The Lady Bulldogs' longtime setter has been part of some of the most successful years in program history, including a trip to the regional finals in 2020 and a share of the team's first-ever district championship in 2021.
This year, Nicholson once again has North competing with some of the top teams in the area as she and her fellow seniors look to author a memorable finish to their decorated high school careers.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Nicholson discusses a change in her role on the court and expectations for another strong Lady Bulldogs squad.
SLM: Congrats on a great start to the season. What do you attribute to the team playing so well to begin the year?
LN: This year, performing at the best I can every single game is important for our team. I think I attribute a sense of urgency to our team and I try to motivate everyone to work as hard as they can every time they step on the court. I feel I lead by example because I know if I am performing well then others will too.
SLM: Judging from the numbers, it looks like you've taken on a larger hitting role this season. What has that adjustment been like?
LN: Yes, this year I am a setter and opposite-side hitter, and I have loved the adjustment. As a setter there is only so much you can do for your hitters, and at the end of the day it’s the offense that has to put the ball down.
So, being the person that has to score for your team has allowed me to become a bigger part in scoring our points and has allowed me to become more dynamic. It was a hard transition at first, but I feel as the season goes on I am getting to where I need to be in order to be a go-to hitter.
SLM: What did it mean to be named MVP of your district last season?
LN: Being named MVP last season was an honor. I was very grateful to earn it beside (Lovejoy's) Rosemary Archer, considering she is the best of the best in her class. This year, I am working toward that same goal. Being named MVP two years in a row would be amazing, but I know I am going to have to work hard for it and compete against some great talent.
SLM: You, Tinley Merder and Natalie Hughes have all played major roles on varsity since you were freshmen. What is the bond like between you three with as much as you've all been through together over the years?
LN: Tinley, Natalie and I all want the same thing and that is to win. We all know what it takes and we are willing to work for it no matter what. Us being four-year varsity players has come with its positives and negatives, but overall it has been the best experience.
SLM: You're once again sharing a district with Lovejoy, although last season North closed the gap on them quite a bit. What did the team take away from those matches with Lovejoy last season, and how has that impacted how you approach playing them this year?
LN: Our matches with Lovejoy last season were very intense and gave us a lot of confidence going into this season. Although Lovejoy lost quite a bit of seniors, they are still a force to be reckoned with, and we will not take them lightly. I think both of our teams are just as equally skilled and it will all come down to who works the hardest.
SLM: What kind of goals and expectations has the team set for this season?
LN: This season's expectations are high and we as seniors expect a lot from our teammates because we know how successful this team can be. All four years I have been at North, coach (Libby) Rodriguez has expected nothing less than state.
Although, we have not reached our goal yet, this is the year to do it.
SLM: You've helped contribute to the most successful stretch in North volleyball history. What does it mean to have helped put this program on the map?
LN: Being a part of this program and helping it become the most successful it has been in a while has been the best experience. It means a lot being able to help this program become successful and doing it alongside talented teammates and the best coaches.
I have learned so much these past four years and this team has allowed me to become the best player I can possibly be.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a volleyball player?
LN: The biggest influence on my volleyball career has definitely been my sister, Paige Anderson. She was the reason I started playing volleyball in the first place and I have looked up to her ever since.
She played volleyball at the university of Oklahoma, and I am lucky enough to be following in her footsteps and competing in the Big 12 next season (at TCU).
