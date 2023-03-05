MCKINNEY NORTH PRINCETON SOC KB

McKinney North junior Morgan Paley and the Lady Bulldogs haven't allowed a goal through their first 10 matches in District 13-5A.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

As the McKinney North girls soccer team finished off a 4-0 win over Princeton on Tuesday, it marked the ninth win in its past 10 matches — good for first place in District 13-5A at 9-0-1. The Lady Bulldogs haven't allowed a single goal over that stretch.

It has been one clean sheet after another for a resurgent North group, outscoring opponents through its first 10 district matches, 42-0. Junior goalkeeper Morgan Paley has had plenty to do with the latter of those two numbers.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments