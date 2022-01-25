McKINNEY -- The McKinney North girls basketball team entered Tuesday's District 10-5A ballgame against Prosper Rock Hill having gone 75 days since its first and only loss of the 2021-22 season.
And as the Lady Bulldogs (26-1) drift further and further from that Nov. 12 setback to Class 5A state runner-up Frisco Liberty, they've amassed one of the top regular seasons of any team in the state. North currently sits at No. 2 in the 5A state rankings, per the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, and maintained that perch following Tuesday's 56-40 victory over visiting Rock Hill.
"They've bought in and believe that they should be No. 2 in the state. They know we put the work to be right there," said Veronica Hamilton, North girls head coach. "While it's just a ranking, it's not given. They're earning it by getting in here and putting in the work in the gym and capitalizing on it during the games."
Tuesday's win marked North's 22nd in a row but presented the team with a situation it has seldom faced along the way. Buoyed by some stout interior defense and a few timely makes from long range, Rock Hill found itself down just four points at the break, 26-22.
It took just a couple minutes into the third quarter for the Lady Bulldogs to restore order, opening the second half on an 11-0 run as part of a 17-4 frame that swelled the lead to 43-26.
"What was important for us was containing the basketball," Hamilton said. "In the first half, we let their little guard get to her left as much as she wanted. We made her switch and told them to force right and keep her out of the paint. We also did a better job of getting around in the post and creating some steals that way."
For any initial shortcomings finding the basket, North could lean on a defense that generated at least seven turnovers in each of the first three quarters on Tuesday. That included nine in the third stanza with sophomore Ciara Harris, freshman Rhyan Balous and senior Jayden Smallwood all tallying at least four steals apiece on the night to spark a bevy of opportunities in transition.
If Rock Hill managed to stem that tide and force the Lady Bulldogs into more of a half-court game, they generated plenty of offense out of the post where Harris did her share of damage on the way to 17 points in the win. Despite some initial resistance down low from Rock Hill's Laney Hutson and the Lady Blue Hawk frontcourt, Harris earned seven trips to the free throw line.
"Ciara didn't have much of a post game until this year. It's a really big deal for us because she's athletic and strong. If we can get it in there to her, she's real good at going right and finishing," Hamilton said.
Sophomore Kaelyn Hamilton, meanwhile, paced North with 23 points, including 10 in the first quarter. She was thrust into more of a point guard role on Tuesday with senior Yarnia Evans out with an illness and teamed up with Harris to score 22 of the Lady Bulldogs' 30 second-half points.
As North improved to 10-0 in district play, Rock Hill dipped to 4-6. The fourth-place Lady Blue Hawks received 15 points off the bench from Aariyahna Suggs and nine from Rebekah Juett.
Suggs gave Rock Hill an initial spark with 11 points in the first half, getting in the lane to create several finishes at the rim. Despite the visitors falling behind 10-0 to begin the game, the Lady Blue Hawks closed the first quarter on a 12-5 run and even led during the second quarter 20-19 following a free throw by Hutson.
North boys bounce back vs. Rock Hill
The second half of the North boys' 10-5A schedule began on a far more encouraging note than the first.
Just over one month removed from a district-opening 62-44 blowout loss on Rock Hill's home floor, the Bulldogs scored a measure of revenge on Tuesday after posting a 61-51 victory.
Following an up-and-down first of league play, which produced just a 4-3 record, North rose two games above .500 in 10-5A while also handing the second-place Blue Hawks (6-2) just their second setback in conference action.
"Rock Hill is a very good basketball team, but I believe we can be as well if we put together four solid quarters," said Darryll Craft, North boys head coach. "This was a really good win ... I thought our kids competed and were very physical. I didn't think we were as physical with them in the first game, but we matched them tonight and showed what we can do if we're willing to stay focused."
The Bulldogs stemmed the tide after Rock Hill came out firing away from long range on Tuesday. The Blue Hawks sank five 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, picking apart North's zone defense.
But even then, North still held a 22-19 lead through one frame after closing on a 9-2 run, capped by a baseline floater by senior Dylan Frazier.
The Bulldogs adjusted their defensive coverage, and the faucet shut off on Rock Hill's outside shooting. The Blue Hawks sank just three shots from beyond the arc for the rest of the game, two coming from sharp-shooter Riley Shore, who posted 14 points in the loss.
"We went man-to-man to start the first game but had a hard time doing what we wanted to do, so we switched to some zones and slowed them a bit," Craft said. "We started in zone tonight and they couldn't miss at the start, but did much better once we went back to man."
North, meanwhile, leaned on the trio of Frazier, junior Micah Gibbs and senior Josh Pearre. All three scored at least 16 points in Tuesday's win, led by Gibbs' 18 while Frazier and Pearre both scored 16. Gibbs was instrumental in staking the Bulldogs to an early lead with nine first-quarter points, while Frazier and Pearre overwhelmed Rock Hill inside and on the glass.
"It's who we are. We have multiple guys who can score and create a lot by going inside-out," Craft said. "We don't want one guy scoring 25 and the next scoring five or six. We want to be able to lean on several different guys and make the other team play defense on everyone."
North limited Rock Hill to a combined 17 points in the middle two quarters, leading by as many as 14 points.
