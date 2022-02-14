On Monday, the McKinney North girls basketball team will take the floor at Allen High School in search of its first playoff win in six years. And on the heels of a historic regular season, the Lady Bulldogs don't intend to stop there.
North has grand visions for its 13th consecutive postseason appearance and has every reason to think as such. The Lady Bulldogs enter Monday's 7 p.m. bi-district bout with Frisco Reedy sporting a program-best 30-1 record and the state's No. 2 ranking in Class 5A, per the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
They're riding a 26-game winning streak that was first hatched back on Nov. 13. Fourteen of those wins came in a clean sweep of District 10-5A, something the Lady Bulldogs admitted was a bit of a weight lifted off their shoulders upon completion.
With just under a week to refocus, North is all too anxious to see what the postseason has in store.
"I think we're all shooting for the same goal. We all want to go to state," said Ciara Harris, North sophomore. "We want to keep it at one loss and to do that, we've got to get to state. We're playing for our seniors because we're so close with them and we want to make their last year memorable. We want to go as far as we can and state is the goal."
It's a stage the Lady Bulldogs have competed on only one other time in their history, back in the 2013-14 season when they mustered a state runner-up finish to Canyon.
North has been a model of consistency ever since. That has remained the case during the past five seasons under the leadership of head coach Veronica Reed-Hamilton, who lauded her team's versatility as a key component to the Lady Bulldogs' momentous season thus far.
"We can score in several different ways," she said. "I wouldn't say we're a pure 3-point shooting team. We've got kids who can step up and make shots -- big shots. We've got kids who can get to the basket and players we can throw the ball inside to, which is something we haven't had.
"We have a lot of offensive versatility, but these kids can also defend and it's something they take pride in. I've never had so much of all of it."
It's an identity that the Lady Bulldogs have steadily forged since last season -- a unique year that saw North entrust major minutes to three freshmen in Harris, Kaelyn Hamilton and Cheyenne Wooten. All three performed beyond their years, even near the midpoint in district play when the team's leading scorer, current Boston College freshman Amaria Fields, abruptly departed the program.
It was a move that effectively handed the reins over to the Lady Bulldogs' underclassmen, who went on to finish as the team's top three scorers. Hamilton was named the 10-5A offensive player of the year, Harris earned defensive player of the year, and Wooten landed on the all-district first team.
"I don't think it was as much of a challenge because we already had a lot of chemistry from before," Hamilton said. "The three freshman -- me, Ciara and Cheyenne -- all came up from Johnson Middle School and went straight to varsity together, so it was something where we were all ready to step up and take on that challenge."
In the time since that transition, North has gone 36-4 despite losing Wooten to an ACL injury prior to this season. Any feeling-out process that existed early into freshman year for Harris and Hamilton is long gone.
"I think the difference was our mindset," Hamilton said. "As freshmen, we came in as newbies. Everything was so new to us and it was our first taste of high school ball. We were adjusting and this year we're used to it now. We can come out here and show people what we've got."
The stage is certainly bigger but the results are nothing that Hamilton and Harris haven't experienced before. Harris estimated that the two have been playing basketball together since around the fourth grade. That bond first blossomed on the AAU scene with NTX Elite and eventually led to back-to-back undefeated seasons in middle school before making the immediate jump to varsity as freshmen.
"It helps because we know our strengths and weaknesses," Harris said. "Kaelyn knows our strength is our transition game. She gets the ball and immediately looks up and either me or another player is already sprinting down the floor looking for an opening, and Kaelyn is also one of our best passers for getting the ball into the post while still being able to set up for a shot."
That chemistry goes well beyond North's standout sophomores. Harris and Hamilton gush with praise when talking about the senior classes they've played with in their two seasons on varsity -- thankful for what they learned under alumni like Kylie Lewis and Timari Harvey last season, and the unique imprint that this year's seniors have contributed to the Lady Bulldogs, from the leadership of Yarnia Evans to the magnetic pregame energy from Kayla Adams.
"We're always eating out with each other before and after games," Harris said. "We like to all just chill and our conversations are usually never basketball-related. It's talking about everything but basketball. We have a connection to where we know when to have fun on the court together and when to get serious."
The Lady Bulldogs are anxious to flip that switch on Monday. North had a spirited showing in the bi-district round last season in a 29-27 loss to eventual state runner-up Frisco Liberty -- a game in which the team's second- and third-leading scorers, Harris and Wooten, were both sidelined.
Liberty, which accounted for North's only loss this season in a 53-48 verdict on Nov. 12, is still lurking as one of seven state-ranked teams in the Region II-5A playoff bracket. It's an arduous challenge but one the No. 2-ranked Lady Bulldogs are anxious to tackle, starting Monday against a battle-tested Reedy squad.
"We really have to be focused. I think my thing is keeping everybody healthy and making sure we understand what's at stake," Reed-Hamilton said. "We've put in the work. Right now, the grind is the reps. We've taught everything we can teach, so it's just the reps and being prepared and knowing each opponent and doing what we're supposed to be doing.
"I've told them that we're our biggest competition. If we raise the level we compete at during practice and raise that level each day, I think we'll be OK."
