The wait was worth it for McKinney ISD’s three high school football teams.
McKinney Boyd, McKinney and McKinney North all found the win column Friday and Saturday as part of the McKinney Classic, a two-day showcase at MISD Stadium that pit all three programs against out-of-state opponents.
The school district at last got to hold the event after its initial attempt in 2020 was sidetracked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first leg of the McKinney Classic was a productive one for Boyd, which began its 2021 season with something the program didn’t get to savor during last year’s resurgent campaign: a shutout win.
The Broncos held visiting Midwest City (Okla.) out of the end zone all game long and posted a 37-0 victory on Friday.
Boyd allowed just 153 yards of offense, including just 49 on the ground, and responded with 328 yards from its own group of skill players. Quarterback Ryan Shackleton threw for 176 yards and a pair of touchdowns, finding both Caden Park and Peyton Shaw in the end zone. Carter Whitefield scored on the ground as part of a 51-yard rushing effort.
Kicker Caleb Sempebwa added first-half field goals of 23, 40 and 33 yards to help the Broncos to a 23-0 halftime lead. Park then sparked the second half with an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Defensively, Boyd forced two turnovers and allowed just 40 yards to Midwest in the first half, as the squad improved to 1-0 on the season.
North picked up where the Broncos left off, building a 29-0 halftime lead on Westmoore (Okla.) on Saturday afternoon before prevailing for a 44-26 victory.
The Bulldogs totaled 376 yards of offense, including 180 yards on 10-of-18 passing for quarterback Gavin Constantine. The second-year starter added four touchdowns through the air, dealing two apiece for Korbin Hendrix and Kaden Williamson.
Running back Elijah Alexander went over the 100-yard mark in his season debut, finishing the afternoon with 109 yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries. Alexander helped subvert a Westmoore comeback bid after the Oklahoma squad mounted a charge in the third quarter to cut its deficit to 29-14 — scoring on a 10-yard run with 11:19 left in the fourth quarter to swell to lead to 36-14.
The Jaguars countered with a 76-yard touchdown run by Brandon Arnold, who paced Westmoore with 150 rushing yards, before Constantine and Co. went back to work. North leaned on running back Jayden Walker, who logged 57 yards in the win, to set up a 28-yard touchdown pass from Constantine to Williamson with 8:05 remaining in the ballgame for the Bulldogs’ final points.
The nightcap saw McKinney hang on for a 35-28 win over Springdale Har-Ber (Ark.) on the strength of a 451-yard night from the Lions’ offense. A trio of sophomores helped commandeer that effort, with quarterback Trever Ham passing for 288 yards and a touchdown in his season debut, Bryan Jackson rushing for 135 yards and a score, and Messiah Washington catching three passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.
McKinney used a run of 21 unanswered points to seize command of the ballgame, building a 21-7 lead with 11:23 left in the third quarter following a 71-yard touchdown pass from Ham to Washington before Har-Ber made things interesting. The Wildcats countered with 14 points scored just 30 seconds apart — the latter coming on a 12-yard interception return for a touchdown that knotted the ballgame at 21-21.
Har-Ber had a chance at a lead moments later but a lost fumble set up the first of two straight touchdown drives by the Lions, including a 30-yard touchdown run by Jackson to make it 35-21 with 10:58 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats committed four turnovers in the loss — the last coming during an attempted game-tying drive with 1:03 left in the fourth quarter. Har-Ber advanced inside the red zone before losing its third fumble of the night.
