McKinney North vs Memorial

McKinney North had plenty to celebrate on Friday after posting a 63-7 victory over Frisco Memorial.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Dahlia

The McKinney North football team finished out its preseason schedule in resounding fashion on Friday, routing Frisco Memorial 63-7. Check out photos from the action at Toyota Stadium.


 

