For the third consecutive time in their area-round playoff series, the first team to five runs picked up the victory between Allen and South Grand Prairie.
Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles, the Lady Warriors needed a single inning to pull off on Saturday. SGP scored all five of its runs in the second inning and held the Allen offense in check en route to a 5-0 victory, winning the decisive Game 3 and second-round series. It marked the second straight year the Lady Warriors have bested the Lady Eagles in a playoff series.
They did so behind a three-hit second inning that also included a trio of errors by Allen. The Lady Eagles were tagged with six errors in the series' decisive game opposite just four hits for the SGP offense.
A one-out double by Jernie Nerio got the run started, with Alex Stone, Sophia Simmons and Adriana Mountcastle all registering RBIs to spark SGP to a 5-0 advantage.
Allen's defense rebounded to hold the Lady Warriors without a hit over the game's final five innings, but the response at the plate never came. Sophomore Jaydyn Beall and senior Harper Garrett were the lone Lady Eagles to tally a hit off Nerio, while Allen stranded four base-runners in scoring position in the loss.
The setback ends the Lady Eagles' season at 24-13-2 and marked the third straight year the team had advanced at least one round in the playoffs — a stretch the program last accomplished from 2003-05.
McKinney North drops Game 3
After trading shutouts over the first two games of their bi-district series, the McKinney North baseball team fell short of ousting Coriscana in Game 3 on Saturday, 4-2.
The Bulldogs were blanked in Game 1, 2-0, before responding with a 9-0 victory on Friday. North pitchers Jack Garza and Chris Cantu teamed up on the mound to hold Corsicana without a hit in Game 2, anchored by 10 strikeouts thrown by Garza.
North got rolling with a pair of two-run innings to start that contest, and despite taking a 1-0 lead in Game 3 on Saturday, an early RBI single from Cooper Huffman gave way to a timely response from the Tigers.
Corsicana took the lead in the bottom of the second inning on a two-run double by Adrian Baston and swelled that cushion to 4-1 in the fifth. North closed the gap one inning later thanks to a solo home run by Colin Hitchcock, but the Tigers averted any further damage.
North's season ends at 16-11-1 with a second-place finish in District 13-5A.
Elsewhere in the area...
*A 13-1 blowout for the Celina softball team set a promising tone to its area-round series with Godley, but 4A's No. 2-ranked team rallied with back-to-back wins on Friday to dash the Lady Bobcats' upset hopes. Godley evened the series with a 10-4 win and rallied for a 9-8 victory in Game 3 that same night. Celina led 8-6 late before surrendering a three-run homer in the fifth inning from Godley's Alyssa Jimenez.
*Celina's baseball team began its postseason on a resounding note, shutting out Lincoln 15-0. A three-inning run-ruled contest, RJ Ruais, Mason Herring and Jacob Henry all pitched one inning in the no-hitter, while Caden Mitchell and Sean Rabe tallied three RBIs apiece to send the state's No. 2-ranked team in 4A to the area round.
*After blanking Crandall in Game 1 of its bi-district series, 4-0, the Lovejoy baseball team exploded for 15 runs on 12 hits in Friday's 15-4 victory in Game 2 to advance. The Leopards aided their cause behind six-run innings in the first and third, led by home runs from Garrett Hutchins, Aidan Smith and Owen Stevenson.
*Lovejoy and North softball had their seasons come to an end on Friday. The Lady Leopards surrendered the go-ahead run to Huntsville in the seventh inning in a 2-1 loss in Game 2 of their area-round series, while the Lady Bulldogs were blanked by Dayton, 8-0, in a one-game playoff.
