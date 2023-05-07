McKinney North baseball

McKinney North rallied to even its bi-district series against Corsicana, but the Tigers got the better of Saturday's Game 3 to advance.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

For the third consecutive time in their area-round playoff series, the first team to five runs picked up the victory between Allen and South Grand Prairie.

Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles, the Lady Warriors needed a single inning to pull off on Saturday. SGP scored all five of its runs in the second inning and held the Allen offense in check en route to a 5-0 victory, winning the decisive Game 3 and second-round series. It marked the second straight year the Lady Warriors have bested the Lady Eagles in a playoff series.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments