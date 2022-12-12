Adaugo Okpala

McKinney senior Adaugo Okpala was named the District 5-6A defensive player of the year last season as a junior.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

The McKinney girls basketball team has a wealth of experience back from last season, and an ideal tone-setter on both ends of the floor in senior Adaugo Okpala.

As a junior, Okpala averaged a whopping 3.3 steals per game to go along with 9.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The rest of 5-6A took notice, as Okpala was voted as the district's defensive player of the year.

