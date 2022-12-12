The McKinney girls basketball team has a wealth of experience back from last season, and an ideal tone-setter on both ends of the floor in senior Adaugo Okpala.
As a junior, Okpala averaged a whopping 3.3 steals per game to go along with 9.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The rest of 5-6A took notice, as Okpala was voted as the district's defensive player of the year.
Okpala is one of anchors for what the Lionettes hope is a resurgent year on the hardwood after falling short of a playoff appearance last season.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Okpala discusses the chemistry on McKinney's veteran roster, her personal growth on the court, and what gravitated her to basketball.
SLM: As a senior, how would you describe your role on this team?
AO: As a senior, I would describe my role as a leader and a coach.
SLM: There's a lot of returning varsity experience from last year's team. How does that chemistry impact the way you all play together?
AO: Since we all have played with each other the year before, our chemistry has built a stronger bond upon each and one of us, which impacted the way we play.
SLM: What is the bond like between this team off the court?
AO: Rather if we are on or off the court, we are still family. Our bond progressively grows stronger over the games and practices we endure together. With this, we feel more comfortable and engaged with each other.
SLM: How do you feel like you've grown as a player from where you were at a year ago as a junior?
AO: I feel like I’ve developed a bigger mindset and overcome a lot of obstacles to get to where I’m at today.
SLM: How long have you played basketball and what gravitated you to the sport?
AO: I’ve found interest in basketball when I was around 4 years old but started playing when I was 5. What gravitated me to that sport was the competitiveness and the bonding within the team. Also, I like the bus rides, so that’s a plus.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your development as a basketball player?
AO: Mainly my father, but in addition to him, my coach, my older brother and my mother.
SLM: What are some goals and expectations the team has set for this season?
AO: Our main goal is to make it to playoffs and go on from there.
