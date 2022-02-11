McKinney head boys basketball coach Wes Watson wanted Friday's rematch with state-ranked Denton Guyer to feel like a playoff game. Between the near-capacity home crowd and a stifling defensive performance, that message was received loud and clear by the Lions, who responded by earning perhaps the biggest win of their 2021-22 season thus far.
McKinney never trailed the first-place Wildcats on Friday, staving off a third-quarter rally and regaining separation late in the fourth quarter to pick up a 71-59 victory, handing Guyer its first loss in district play in the process.
"I was proud of the whole group tonight. We didn't go real deep into our bench tonight and only played six, but those kids are just warriors," Watson said. "Those six can flat-out play and they make me look a lot better than I am. They all did some really good things tonight, even though we didn't really even shoot it that well. To still find a way to win is a testament to those kids."
FINAL: McKinney 71, Guyer 59Wire-to-wire win for @MHSLionsHoops, which avenges a prior loss to Guyer and hands the Wildcats their 1st defeat in 5-6A. Lockdown defense and FTs help McK pull away late. Ja'Kobe Walter has 28 pts in the win, including this exclamation point. pic.twitter.com/o5WqeLyo3C— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 12, 2022
The second meeting between the two state-ranked teams -- Guyer tabbed No. 7 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and McKinney slotted at No. 10 -- took on a much different tone than the first encounter on Jan. 18, an 83-81 Guyer victory.
The Lions had a second-half rally fall short despite missing two of its top six players in seniors Alex Anamekwe and Jackson Steele. McKinney was at full strength for Friday's rematch and the difference was apparent.
McKinney slowed Guyer to its fourth-lowest scoring output of the season, with Friday's 59 points falling well shy of the Wildcats' 71-point season average. The Lions baited Guyer into 15 turnovers on the night, including 11 in the first half.
Those ensuing transition opportunities ignited an up-tempo ballgame on both sides, but once McKinney managed to slow that pace and force Guyer into more of a half-court game, the Wildcats endured their share of hardships trying to find openings against the Lions' length and athleticism.
"If we could just get them in a half-court game, we felt pretty good," Watson said. "We let them get loose a few times in transition and get a few layups on us, plus we were out of position a few times and lost Connor Newton (17 points) several other times. They've got a really good team, but we did a really solid job guarding them in the half court."
In the first meeting, Guyer had no trouble leaning on star big man KyeRon Lindsay to punish the shorthanded Lions inside. He had 29 points in last month's encounter but was held to 13 points on Friday, including just two in a first half where McKinney built a 34-24 lead by halftime. Such is the plight of being guarded by Anamekwe, the reigning 5-6A defensive player of the year.
"Alex is an elite defender and he just changes so much," Watson said. "He takes so much away from whoever we play because he can guard positions one through five. It's just unbelievable."
On the other end of the floor, McKinney junior Ja'Kobe Walter led the way with 28 points. He was a model of consistency, scoring seven points in each quarter on Friday and punctuated that performance with a fast-break dunk with 40 seconds remaining that upped to count to 67-53 and sent the home crowd into a frenzy.
Walter was his usual devastating self and had plenty of help this time around. Four Lions finished in double figures with junior Jacovey Campbell tallying 15 points and Anamekwe and senior Thatcher McClure both chipping in 11. McClure and Anamekwe added nine rebounds apiece, with the latter notching four blocks in the win.
That balance carried McKinney early on, turning a back-and-forth opening quarter into a 17-10 lead through one frame behind a 10-3 run. The Lions led by as many as 14 points in the first half but Guyer, which carried an 11-game winning streak into Friday's contest, predictably found its rhythm in the third quarter.
The Wildcats rode a flurry of transition offense to trim their deficit down to two points at 42-40 with 2:10 remaining in the third. Walter assured that was as close as Guyer got, canning a well-contested 3-pointer moments later, and the Lions' lead only swelled from there.
McKinney bottled up the Wildcats for the majority of the fourth quarter, going nearly five minutes without allowing a made field goal. The Lions then gained some separation behind a perfect 10-of-10 on free throws in the fourth, including eight from Campbell to help McKinney turn away Guyer for good.
"[Campbell] is shooting it at over 83% from the line this season," Watson said. "He, Devin (Vincent) and Ja'Kobe are all in the 80s. We didn't shoot it as well in the first half and left some meat on the bone ... but Jacovey got it done from the line and really closed it out for us."
The win closed out McKinney's district campaign at 10-2, good for second place behind Guyer, which had already sewn up the 5-6A title even in defeat. The Lions get a chance to rest up for the start of the playoffs, which begin Feb. 21. McKinney will take on the No. 3 seed from 6-6A.
"We're not going to get something like this again for another 10 or 11 days. I wanted this to feel like a playoff game and it did," Watson said. "The intensity level from both games was great tonight. There were a lot of really good players on the floor and a lot of guys you'll be seeing in college."
