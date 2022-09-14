McKinney vs. Boyd

McKinney senior Maya Panday, right, helped lead the Lionettes to a 3-1 road win over McKinney Boyd on Tuesday.

 Photo courtesy of Rog Pachuta / BuzzPhotos.com

The McKinney volleyball team entered the week at 19-8 and having comfortably surpassed their win total from last season. In fact, the Lionettes had submitted the second-highest win total in all of District 5-6A during the preseason.

And while every win at this juncture of the season is crucial, Tuesday's was a long time coming for McKinney — a 3-1 road victory over rival McKinney Boyd (25-23, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17) in the school year's first iteration of the city's storied Crosstown Showdown.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments