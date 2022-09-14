The McKinney volleyball team entered the week at 19-8 and having comfortably surpassed their win total from last season. In fact, the Lionettes had submitted the second-highest win total in all of District 5-6A during the preseason.
And while every win at this juncture of the season is crucial, Tuesday's was a long time coming for McKinney — a 3-1 road victory over rival McKinney Boyd (25-23, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17) in the school year's first iteration of the city's storied Crosstown Showdown.
It marked the Lionettes' first win over the Lady Broncos since 2018, doing so on Boyd's home floor for the first since 2014. It was also the exact kind of outcome McKinney will need should it hope to secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2018.
"It's everything to us, but we know that it's going to be match-by-match and really set-by-set for us," said Kristi Hager, McKinney head coach. "We're not looking forward. We're just looking at that next point and what the next set might look like. It's just about staying focused on the present and building up that confidence along the way."
That includes wins in nine of the past 10 matches for the Lionettes, who improved to 2-0 in district play. They dropped Boyd to 0-2 in the process, although the Lady Broncos didn't lack in support for Tuesday's match. In addition to the usual energetic turnout from the school's student section, the Lady Broncos had the backingof student-athletes with three different middle schools within Boyd's feeder system. The Lady Broncos rode that energy to a 15-7 lead in the opening set, as the Lionettes searched for ways to regroup.
"We let them work out their jitters. The first half of that set was lots of jitters with it being a rivalry game," Hager said."It's been a long time since this program beat Boyd, and they were excited and ready for this one. We had to call a timeout and reel them in a bit and let them know that we're fine. We just had to play our game and take care of us."
Plagued by nine errors within those 15 points surrendered, McKinney cut down on the miscues and promptly reaped the benefits. The Lionettes went on an 18-8 run to close out the set, sparked by a series of pinpoint strikes at the net by senior Maya Panday with six kills in the opening frame. She put down four kills in a six-point span to get the comeback started and registered set point on a heavy swing that careened off the Boyd defense.
Panday's offense was a constant on Tuesday, posting a team-high 17 kills with at least five in three of the four sets played.
"[Panday is] extremely coachable. We tell her where to swing, what's open, and she goes out and does exactly that," Hager said. "She executes, she's confident about it, and her teammates are confident in her to do it."
The Lionettes built off their first-set rally with a second stanza befitting of a team already at 20 wins on the year. While Panday made the most of her attempts with five more kills, McKinney was able to spread its firepower with freshman Evelyn Macie Potter (seven kills) and sophomore Olivia Cohee (eight) logging three kills apiece in the eventual 25-15 win. Meanwhile, senior Kyanna Creecy was a fortress at the net while contributing to seven blocks on the night, including several solo rejections.
"We were able to control our side and that was a big difference for us," Hager said. "Offensively, we were able to stay aggressive, but overall it just comes down to playing as a team. Not breaking apart when things don't go our way and just staying together. It's what carries us when we're playing well."
Hager credits a seven-woman senior class for helping develop that consistency, while McKinney also benefits from the experience of five players who received all-district honors last season.
Boyd isn't lacking in returners from last year's run to the bi-district playoffs, but they've had to recalibrate plenty with two six-rotation cornerstones in Hannah Billeter and Avery Calame now in college. Fortunately for the Lady Broncos, they're particularly deep at setter — 5-6A setter of the year and junior Carson Eickenloff and all-district first-team setter and senior Camryn Weldon have both taken on larger hitting roles this season, while players like sophomores Ariah Augustine, Sara Quigley and senior Reagan Brown have also stepped up for the Lady Broncos.
But Tuesday's run-in with a seasoned McKinney bunch was an uphill climb for Boyd, although the Lady Broncos showcased some urgency during a resurgent third set. Eickenloff and Augustine took charge to help Boyd distance late with a 7-1 run to avert the sweep at 25-20. Eickenloff registered 14 kills on the night with Augustine putting down eight and Weldon chipping in seven.
McKinney came up on the short end of a couple close calls late in the frame but didn't let it linger into set four — blitzing Boyd for an 8-1 start behind a trio of aces from senior Laynie Kovacs. Her serving knocked the Lady Broncos off-kilter on several occasions on Tuesday, totaling eight aces in the win.
"[Kovacs is] our strongest server. She is just aggressive and very consistent," Hager said. "She's accurate with placing the ball where we need her to and is another one who is super coachable. She executes at a high level in an intense situation, and I think that's where our senior leadership stands out."
McKinney never relinquished that lead, staying in unbeaten in district heading into a 5:30 p.m. Friday home tilt with Denton Braswell. That same time, Boyd looks to get off the schneid with a road match at Denton Guyer.
Check out the action from Tuesday's Crosstown Showdown rivalry game between McKinney and Boyd
