If there’s a sudden uptick in intensity at practice this week or a little extra vigor in the weight room at either McKinney or McKinney Boyd, chalk it up to who’s up next on the schedule Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium.
There are few days on the annual MISD athletics calendar that rival the city’s “Crosstown Showdown” — a game chalked in emotion and one that, particularly in recent years, has transcended the usual bragging rights associated with an annual rivalry. As of late, the McKinney-Boyd game has been the difference between one school making the playoffs and the other missing out entirely.
“The High game is like nothing else. No other game compares to it,” said Matteo Bianchi, Boyd senior linebacker.
The Lions and Broncos will kick off at 2 p.m. Friday — the first-ever afternoon iteration of the rivalry — in a matchup rife with postseason ramifications. McKinney and Boyd are separated by just one game in the District 5-6A standings — the Broncos at 2-2 and the Lions at 1-3. The two sides are entrenched in a logjam for the district’s last two playoff spots, with Prosper (2-2) and Denton Braswell (2-3) also in the mix.
These circumstances are nothing new — this will be the fifth consecutive year that McKinney and Boyd will enter their head-to-head matchup just one game apart in the standings. The past three seasons, both teams have been in the playoff hunt heading into the contest.
“If you go to Boyd and don’t know anything about the Crosstown Showdown, it’s such a huge deal to the entire school,” Bianchi said. “We all prepare differently for that game. It’s a big game for the seniors, it’s usually the last week of the season and if you don’t win, that’s how you end your career.
“Knowing that you need to win that one to make the playoffs just makes it a little more special.”
Players like Bianchi know all too well the significance of the matchup at Boyd, which leads the overall series 9-3 but has endured a shift in momentum in recent years. The Lions have won the past two meetings against the Broncos — results that played a role in catapulting McKinney into the playoffs and extending a Boyd playoff drought that currently sits at five seasons.
Before McKinney reversed the whip, the Broncos won nine consecutive games against the Lions — a run that spanned 2007-17 and included an average margin of victory of 19.9 points. Boyd not only won but seldom left any room for doubt.
McKinney began to return fire in 2017, playing the Broncos down to the wire before losing 20-17 after a goal-line stand by the Boyd defense. But even then, the victory was a pyrrhic one for the Broncos, who wound up tied with McKinney and Plano for third place in the district but missed out on the playoffs due to tiebreakers. The Lions, despite losing to their crosstown rivals, got the last laugh with a postseason berth.
McKinney made the playoffs in 2018 and 2019 as well, punctuating its regular season with wins over the Broncos. Last year produced another razor-thin bout between the two, as Lions kicker Seth Cox converted a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for a 10-7 win.
For weeks, the two sides have been on a collision course for another momentous showdown.
McKinney and Boyd took care of business elsewhere with wins over Denton Braswell — although the Bengals have made things interesting following last week’s upset win over Prosper — and positioned themselves to where a win Friday might be the difference in making or missing the postseason.
The Broncos have wins over Braswell and Little Elm but still have Prosper left on the docket. But even then, a win over the Lions, coupled with the team’s 30-point shellacking of the Bengals, bolster Boyd’s playoff odds a ton.
McKinney has a three-point win over Braswell and a matchup with last-place Little Elm next week — a recipe that pairs well with a victory against the Broncos.
There’s even a scenario in play where both MISD schools make the playoffs: If McKinney wins out and Prosper and Braswell both lose out, the Broncos and Lions would qualify.
But don’t expect either team to be content with leaving their fates in the hands of anyone but themselves — especially when there’s a chance to take control of their destiny on Friday.
