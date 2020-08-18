Kinsey Kackley 25 Strikeouts

Boyd star sophomore pitcher Kinsey Kackley struck out a school record 25 batters in Boyd's 4-1 extra inning loss to Plano West.  

 Photo courtesy of Rog Pachuta / buzzphotos.com

On Tuesday, McKinney Boyd senior Kinsey Kackley announced a verbal commitment to continue her softball career at The University of Louisiana-Monroe.

One of the state's top pitchers, Kackley took the Metroplex by storm during the first half of her high school career. Commanding the circle for the Lady Broncos since her freshman year, Kackley earned 6-6A newcomer of the year honors in 2018 and was instrumental in guiding the program to a playoff appearance in 2019 – Boyd's first since 2013.

Along the way, Kackley developed into one of the country's elite strikeout artists. Able to mesh speed and precision, Kackley fanned 245 batters as a freshman and upped that total to a staggering 497 strikeouts during her sophomore campaign – good for a 0.96 ERA and nearly 16 strikeouts per seven innings. An ACL injury sidelined the ace for the abbreviated 2020 season.

With Kackley out, the Lady Broncos posted just a 5-16 record last season and an 0-1 in district play.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments