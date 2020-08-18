On Tuesday, McKinney Boyd senior Kinsey Kackley announced a verbal commitment to continue her softball career at The University of Louisiana-Monroe.
I’m extremely excited to announce that I have committed to continue my education and softball career at the University of Louisiana Monroe. I would like to say thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates who have helped me get to where I am today. pic.twitter.com/dDGLX3MWxG— kinsey kackley (@kinseylee_) August 18, 2020
One of the state's top pitchers, Kackley took the Metroplex by storm during the first half of her high school career. Commanding the circle for the Lady Broncos since her freshman year, Kackley earned 6-6A newcomer of the year honors in 2018 and was instrumental in guiding the program to a playoff appearance in 2019 – Boyd's first since 2013.
Along the way, Kackley developed into one of the country's elite strikeout artists. Able to mesh speed and precision, Kackley fanned 245 batters as a freshman and upped that total to a staggering 497 strikeouts during her sophomore campaign – good for a 0.96 ERA and nearly 16 strikeouts per seven innings. An ACL injury sidelined the ace for the abbreviated 2020 season.
With Kackley out, the Lady Broncos posted just a 5-16 record last season and an 0-1 in district play.
