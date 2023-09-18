For high school football programs around Collin County, the fourth week of the season is a bit of a page-turner.
This week marked either the beginning of a team's district schedule—or in a nine-team league's case, a continuation—a bye week or the final leg of the preseason.
Coaches and athletes have had the past three weeks to iron out any kinks in advance to what some call the second season, where wins and losses take on extra meaning in the pursuit of playoff spots and district championships.
With the preseason in the rearview mirror, here's a look around my coverage area at one standout performer from each team thus far.
ALLEN
Drew King, LB
King led the Eagles in tackles last season with 108 and is on track to do the same as a senior.
A versatile defender who lines up all over the second level of the Allen defense, King amassed team-high marks in both tackles (29) and solo tackles (22) during the Eagles' three-game non-district schedule.
King has also chipped in three tackles for a loss and a pass break-up.
CELINA
Tyler Weeks, OL
The Bobcats' offense has been electric through their first three games, averaging 51.7 points per game. Included in that start was a 77-point, 719-yard effort on Sept. 1 against Bishop Lynch.
While Celina has gotten pivotal contributions throughout its ensemble skill players, it all starts up front where Weeks has led another imposing Bobcat offensive line. Through Celina's first three games, the offensive tackle has graded out an average of 98% while totaling 25 pancakes so far.
McKINNEY
Riley Pettijohn, LB
A third-team all-district selection as a sophomore, Pettijohn has made quite the leap over the past year. The linebacker generated a wealth of Division I recruiting buzz throughout the offseason—247Sports.com lists Pettijohn with 23 scholarship offers—and the arrow continues to point early into his junior campaign.
Pettijohn logged 36 tackles during the Lions' three-game preseason schedule, including a 20-tackle gem against Flower Mound. For comparison's sake, Pettijohn had 42 tackles as a sophomore.
The four-star prospect has added three tackles for a loss, plus two quarterback pressures and an interception.
McKINNEY BOYD
Hayden Jenkins, RB/WR
Recovered from a knee injury that sidelined him for essentially his entire junior season, Jenkins hasn't missed a beat since returning to action.
His first carry of the season against Temple resulted in a 91-yard touchdown run, a tone-setter for a non-district campaign that includes 390 total yards of offense and five touchdowns. Jenkins is averaging nearly 9 yard per touch so far and exited the preseason as both Boyd's leading rusher (34 carries, 260 yards) and receiver (10 catches, 130 yards).
McKINNEY NORTH
Kameron Powell, WR
The Bulldogs have set quite the bar with their receiving corps over the past few seasons, led by two players currently playing in college in Korbin Hendrix (Arizona State) and JJ Henry (Ole Miss). Last season's 7-5A Division I offensive newcomer of the year as a sophomore, Powell is the next man up and has been on the receiving end of a slew of big plays just three games into his junior year.
Powell finished out North's preseason with 10 catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns—all team-high marks, with a staggering average of 25.4 yards per reception.
PLANO EAST
Desmond Smith, RB/DB
A mainstay in the Panthers' secondary since his sophomore year, Smith has seen time at running back to begin his senior season.
In just two games, Smith logged 12 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown, averaging 8.7 yards per carry to bolster a backfield chalked in youth.
Smith's absence was felt in East's preseason finale against Prosper Rock Hill on Sept. 8, sidelined by injury in a 42-14 loss. The Panthers do anticipate getting the two-way star back, potentially before the end of the month.
PLANO
Jeffrey Sekula, LB
The Wildcats entered their bye week at 2-1 under first-year head coach Cody White. While Plano has revamped its identity on offense under the new regime, there's a bit more familiarity on the defensive side of the ball under coordinator Zack Smith, and that extends to the second level of the unit where Sekula has been a force at linebacker.
He has 36 tackles through three games, good for 12 per contest, to go along with six tackles for loss, six quarterback pressures, one sack and one forced fumble.
PLANO WEST
Demetrius Willis, RB
After a challenging start to the year against Trophy Club Byron Nelson and Keller, the Wolves' offense made strides in their preseason finale against McKinney Boyd, a 34-28 overtime loss.
Despite the setback, Willis enjoyed the best game of his senior season thus far. The running back totaled 234 yards of offense and found the end zone three times, averaging more than 7 yards per carry on the ground.
Willis has scored four of the offense's five touchdowns this season.
