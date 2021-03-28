On Wednesday, McKinney ISD’s track and field athletes will ply their crafts in the postseason.
Programs have just over one month’s worth of meets under their belts, tuning up this week for final preparations before competing in their respective district meets. McKinney and McKinney Boyd begin their postseason from Little Elm Athletic Complex for the 5-6A meet, while McKinney North will spend two days competing at Lovejoy High School in 10-5A competition.
As the postseason draws near, here are a couple athletes from all three MISD programs to watch leading up to the district meets.
McKinney Boyd
Spencer Buley
Although Buley, who’s committed to South Dakota, has added to his repertoire over the years, competing in relays, the long jump and the 300-meter hurdles, his signature event remains the pole vault.
Buley qualified for regionals as both a freshman and sophomore and will look for similar success during the final postseason of his high school track career. Buley’s personal-record vault of 16-1, set last weekend at the Rockall Rockin’ R Relays, is comfortably tops among 5-6A athletes — more than 3 feet ahead of the next closest clearance, according to Athletic.net.
That marks doubles as the No. 1 pole vault in Region I and No. 2 in all of Class 6A.
Delaney Goheen
Goheen has improved in the high jump in each of her four years on varsity, so much so that she could be in the mix for a medal at the district meet. She cleared 5-0 for the first time as a junior and built off that on Feb. 27 with a personal-best mark of 5-2 at the Pirate Invitational in Wylie.
That jump is good for No. 1 in the district right now, but she’ll have plenty of competition at the 5-6A meet — Goheen is one of five girls in the conference with a season-best high jump of 5-2. For context’s sake, only the top four finishers at districts will advance to the area meet.
McKinney
Omari Walker
Football coaches raved about Walker’s speed upon arriving at McKinney, and the Arkansas State commit showed that plenty during the fall as he submitted an all-district campaign on the gridiron.
As it turns out, that speed translates to the track just fine.
Walker entered the weekend with the district’s top time in the 200 (21.99) and the No. 2 clip in the 100 (10.51). Although his standing in the latter might be lower, that event could prove to be a momentous one during the postseason — Walker’s 10.51 in the 100 currently ranks fifth in all of 6A.
Tara Bouck
Bouck announced her presence on the long distance circuit during the fall in cross country season. Just a freshman, she qualified for regionals after placing seventh at the district meet.
Bouck remains a fixture in the Lionettes’ distance arsenal, already having won four total races between the 1,600 and 3,200. Her top time in the two-mile (11:44.61) ranks sixth in the district, while her fastest mile run (5:30.89) is 10th.
Competing against nationally acclaimed names like Denton Guyer’s Brynn Brown and Prosper’s Aubrey O’Connell won’t make it easy, but Bouck looks to crack a stacked top four this week.
McKinney North
Kody Blackwood
Blackwood qualified for regionals in the 300 hurdles as a freshman but could be in for much more during what’s been a productive junior campaign.
He’s logged personal-record times in both the 110 and 300 hurdles over the past two weeks, clocking a 14.22 in the former and a 39.75 in the latter at the Eaton Eagle Spring Break Invitational — times that still hold up as the fastest in the district.
They’re also among the best in the state, too — Blackwood’s PRs in both rank in the top three in all of 5A.
He’ll look to carry that success into the postseason, with a chance at competing against 5A’s top hurdler, Mesquite Poteet’s Kendrick Smallwood, as early as regionals.
Alexandra Harber
Although her freshman season was cut short by the pandemic, Harber showed plenty of potential as a pole vaulter by clearing 11-6. That vault would have been high enough to win the championship at North’s last district meet in 2019.
Harber has already matched that mark twice this season at meets in Princeton and Little Elm. If she’s able to continue that consistency into the postseason, big things could be in store.
Athletic.net lists only one other vaulter in 5A — Frisco Reedy’s Lauren Guthrie — with a season-high mark of 11-6 in the event. That means there could be as many as three encounters between Harber and Guthrie during the postseason, beginning April 13-14 in Frisco at the area meet.
