McKinney High's Alex Anamekwe (14) scores during a Region 1 quarterfinal game against Richardson on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. The McKinney Lions won the game 54-52 to advance in the playoffs.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram/buzzphotos.com

The McKinney boys basketball team qualified for the UIL state tournament for the first time since 1928 after surviving a daunting field in Region I-6A.

Anamekwe helped the Lions punch their ticket to San Antonio behind stellar play on both ends of the floor. The SMU commit came through in the clutch March 1 in a 54-52 win over top-ranked Richardson by scoring the go-ahead basket on a put-back in the game's closing seconds, and he added to his strong postseason on Saturday by scoring a game-high 20 points in the Lions' regional finals win over Arlington Martin.

Anamekwe was named Star Local Media Athlete of the Week after receiving 41% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Lydia Cooke-Wiggins (John Paul II), Reneta Vargas (Coppell), Jasmyn Lott (Frisco Memorial) and Lexi Lee (Frisco).

 

Did you know?

SLM: McKinney came into the season returning its entire starting five. How does that continuity reflect in the way you play together on the court?

AA: Coming off of last year, we really felt like we were capable of making a deeper run. With the entire starting five back, we felt like we would be able to pick up where we left off and it would just carry itself from there.

SLM: What's the bond like between this team off the court?

AA: We're a family. I've been connecting with these guys for such a long time, even before high school with some of them. These guys are my brothers.

SLM: What is the quality about this group that put the team over the top this season?

AA: It's just hard work and consistency. That's what this team prides itself on.

SLM: Some of the other players have talked about wanting to keep this run going for the seniors. As a senior, what does it mean to leave this kind of mark in your final year at McKinney?

AA: It feels good, especially when you have this kind of support. I never would have imagined how big an impact this team would have on the community, so this whole run has felt really good.

SLM: How much of an influence is the McKinney community in this team's pursuit of a state title?

AA: I never really realized how deep this all ran out here until we started going on some runs. It feels great to have the backing of the community like that.

 

 

