McKinney High's Alex Anamekwe (14) scores during a Region 1 quarterfinal game against Richardson on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. The McKinney Lions won the game 54-52 to advance in the playoffs.
The McKinney boys basketball team qualified for the UIL state tournament for the first time since 1928 after surviving a daunting field in Region I-6A.
Anamekwe helped the Lions punch their ticket to San Antonio behind stellar play on both ends of the floor. The SMU commit came through in the clutch March 1 in a 54-52 win over top-ranked Richardson by scoring the go-ahead basket on a put-back in the game's closing seconds, and he added to his strong postseason on Saturday by scoring a game-high 20 points in the Lions' regional finals win over Arlington Martin.
Anamekwe was named Star Local Media Athlete of the Week after receiving 41% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Lydia Cooke-Wiggins (John Paul II), Reneta Vargas (Coppell), Jasmyn Lott (Frisco Memorial) and Lexi Lee (Frisco).
Did you know?
SLM: McKinney came into the season returning its entire starting five. How does that continuity reflect in the way you play together on the court?
AA: Coming off of last year, we really felt like we were capable of making a deeper run. With the entire starting five back, we felt like we would be able to pick up where we left off and it would just carry itself from there.
SLM: What's the bond like between this team off the court?
The Ladies Auxiliary to the Mesquite Elks Lodge No. 2404 recently presented Historic Mesquite, Inc. (HMI) with a $10,000 donation for the New Hope Church project. New Hope Church was constructed circa 1906. HMI acquired the building through donation and has stabilized the structure while fun…
Primrose Capital announced on Wednesday that it arranged approximately $36 million in financing on behalf of Thakkar Developers for the development of ‘The Avenue’ master planned community located along the growing 121 corridor in Allen.
We as a nation have throughout history engaged enemies, both foreign and domestic, that threaten our freedoms and basic human rights. This role however, has not come without a cost. The brave men and women who have accepted the challenge to don the uniform and protect our country and the va…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.