The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney and McKinney Boyd ran it back alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell in District 5-6A, with upstart Prosper Rock Hill joining the mix in its first swim through Class 6A.
The result was another year of quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. Who is the preliminary favorite in 5-6A football?
Matt Welch: One of the state's premier football districts produced three teams that advanced at least three rounds in the playoffs last season, with two of those programs competing in the state semifinals in Guyer and Prosper.
The Wildcats prefaced their lengthy stay in the postseason with an unbeaten swim through 5-6A, during which they handled opponents by an average of 34.3 points per game. Guyer has a full offseason under its belt with Reed Heim at the helm but plenty of talent to replace after graduating a litany of college-bound standouts, including 5-6A MVP Peyton Bowen and Gatorade national player of the year Jackson Arnold.
Despite just seven returning starters, Guyer still has strong building blocks elsewhere in receiver Josiah Martin (Boston College), offensive lineman Will Goodacre (Syracuse) and running back Trey Joyner III, plus Eli Bowen and Pelumi Olanipekun on defense.
But will the graduation of the team's talent-rich senior class close the gap enough for someone like Prosper, Allen or McKinney to overtake the Wildcats for the top spot?
Of that lot, the one I keep coming back to is McKinney. The Lions took a big step forward with their first regional semifinal appearance in 30 years and held up well in a narrow defeat to powerhouse Southlake Carroll.
The talent is there for McKinney to build off that effort, including a defense chalked in Division I-level college talent like safety Xavier Filsaime (Florida), linebacker Makhi Frazier, linebacker Riley Pettijohn (four-star prospect), cornerback Ashton McShane (Boston College), cornerback Zay Gentry (three-star prospect) and linebacker Jonathan Agumadu (Oklahoma State).
Senior running back Bryan Jackson (USC) anchors an offense that will welcome several new faces up front, as well as behind center where sophomore Jeremiah Daoud and senior Godspower Nwawuihe—a transfer from North Garland who earned 9-6A offensive player of the year honors last season—are expected to see time.
McKinney has some impressive upside. Time will tell if that potential translates to beating the powerhouse programs in 5-6A that they've long been chasing.
2. Who are a few potential MVP candidates in 5-6A football?
David Wolman: Denton Guyer had the district MVP in 2022 and for the second year in a row, a Wildcat player with the last name Bowen could very well win that prestigious honor.
Peyton Bowen, now with Oklahoma, was named the conference's top player after he anchored a stout Guyer defense that gave up just 19 points per game, as the Wildcats went a perfect 7-0 in 5-6A play and made the state semifinals. His brother, Eli, a four-star recruit who lists 23 college offers, was also a key part for the Wildcats secondary in the squad's run to the fifth round of the playoffs. Eli was later named the 5-6A defensive player of the year.
Guyer will work in a new quarterback after the departure of Arnold. However, Wildcats running back Joyner, who rushed for 1,210 yards with 17 touchdowns, can take the load off the new Guyer signal caller.
Although Allen senior running back Kayvion Sibley had his junior season cut short by injury, he still impressed to the tune of 995 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, plus a pair of receiving scores, in just eight games played. Head coach Lee Wiginton was noncommital over the summer when asked about Sibley's status for the upcoming season, but should the speedster suit up for Allen it would be a welcome shot in the arm to an offense chalked in new starters.
McKinney has one of the most physical tailbacks in 5-6A in Jackson. The USC commit averaged 6.2 yards per carry last season, going for 1,647 rushing yards with 23 touchdowns in 13 games. The Lions won eight games for the first time since 2004 and went three rounds deep in the playoffs.
3. Which team will finish with the top offense in 5-6A football?
Matt Welch: Guyer's run to the state semifinals was prefaced by an unbeaten 5-6A campaign during which it averaged a league-best 44.6 points per game, halting a lengthy run where Allen traditionally sported the top offense in its district.
But plenty has changed within 5-6A since the 2022 season concluded, most notably at the quarterback position where all eight teams will be breaking in new starting signal-callers this fall. That'll put plenty of emphasis on the surrounding support systems to ease those new passers into the fold, and there's still plenty of intriguing skill-position talent elsewhere.
As Logan McLaughlin takes the reins at Guyer, the trio of Joyner, Martin and Goodacre is quite the battle-tested foundation to lean on. However McKinney divvies up its snaps behind center between Daoud and Nwawuihe, having Jackson in the backfield and the duo of Khali Best and Sincere Blakely out wide should help plenty. Ditto for Prosper's Nate TenBarge, who makes the move from receiver to quarterback and has one of the top offensive lines in the area to operate behind.
Of that lot, look for Guyer or McKinney to emerge as the top offense in 5-6A with a slight experience edge to the Lions.
4. Which team will finish with the top defense in 5-6A football?
David Wolman: Although Guyer's defense took a big hit with the loss of Peyton Bowen to graduation, the Wildcats still return three district superlative winners for the 2023 season.
Eli Bowen, a cornerback, tallied 29 tackles to accompany six pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one defensive score and two offensive touchdowns. Olanipekun garnered 5-6A defensive lineman of the year for the 2022 season, while strong safety Caleb Rowe won 5-6A defensive newcomer of the year following a breakout junior season in which he made 104 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, five pass break-ups and one fumble recovery.
But don't sleep on Prosper.
The Eagles will boast one of the best defensive lines in 5-6A. Prosper returns Air Force pledge Laird Hanson-Felter and senior Malique Sutherland from last year's 13-2 team. Sutherland and senior linebacker Jonah McClendon had double digits in tackles for loss.
Prosper made it all the way to the 6A Division I state semifinals in Brandon Schmidt's final season as Eagles head coach. Offensive coordinator Tyler Moore was promoted to head coach earlier this year after Schmidt took the same job at A&M Consolidated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.